'Safety is our top priority': Cincinnati Pride posts heat precautions for Saturday's parade

Temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees Saturday, June 22, the day of the 51st Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival.

Cincinnati Pride 2024 is going to be a hot one.

Amid a week-long heat advisory issued in Cincinnati, temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees on Saturday, June 22 ‒ the same day as the annual Pride Parade and Festival held downtown.

The Ohio Department of Health issued a notice on Monday urging people to take precautions against heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Ahead of Saturday's festivities, Cincinnati Pride released their own notice regarding how to stay safe in the extreme heat.

"We are committed to taking as many safety precautions as possible while still hosting an incredible and unforgettable parade and festival this weekend!" the all-volunteer organization wrote in the notice's caption on Instagram.

The heat precautions Cincinnati Pride is promoting include:

Free sunscreen and Liquid IV packets at the Guest Services Location, near the festival's Butler Street entrance.

Cool off in the Chill Zone in Zone B with a tent, fans, a free water station and free Alani beverages; the Senior Zone on the Main Lawn with a tent, lounge furniture and fans; and the cooling center in Zone A near the Purple People Bridge.

Look for the three misting tents throughout the festival.

Bring a reusable water bottle and look for one of the 60 water refill stations inside the festival.

Feeling overheated? Stop by one of the two first aid tents at the festival, courtesy of the Cincinnati Fire Department and TriHealth Event Medicine.

Leave any non-service animals at home and out of the heat. If bringing a service animal, look out for the animal relief and rest area at the festival.

Know the symptoms of heat stroke

Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition characterized by several symptoms:

A body temperature of 103 degrees or higher

Red, hot and dry or damp skin

Rapid, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Unconsciousness

People experiencing heat stroke need immediate medical assistance – call 911.

Before help arrives, begin cooling the exhausted individual by any means possible, such as spraying them with a garden hose or using cool cloths. Move the person to a cooler place.

Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is characterized by several symptoms:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Move the exhausted person to a cool place, loosen their clothing, and have them sip water. If possible, put cool, wet cloths on the person or have them take a cool bath.

If the individual begins throwing up, or if symptoms get worse or last for over an hour – call 911.

