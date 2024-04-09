Safety top of mind after weekend shooting at Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a shooting Saturday night left a business with shot out windows and cars with bullet holes, safety, at one of Kansas City’s most iconic and historic districts, is again, top of mind.

Uneasy, frustrated, unfortunate and discouraged, just a few of the words people on the Country Club Plaza used to describe the events of a few days ago.

This, days after a place people assume will be safe has found itself once again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

This time gunfire erupting, people running and a Saturday night on the Country Club Plaza disrupted.

“I can get why people would feel unsettled coming down here, it’s unfortunate,” Jordan Heath, who lives near the Plaza said.

“It’s a shame that we have to have a discussion, but I think we have to look deeper into our society and why we have these issues,” Julie Garton, who works on the Plaza said.

No one was injured, that according to Kansas City police. They said they got a call of shots fired and people escaping when they got here the suspects were gone, but the damage more than apparent.

This apart of the growing list of safety issues for one of the most impactful neighborhoods in the city.

Less than a year ago, Shake Shack was again at the forefront of the issue, closing their lobby early due to safety concerns.

We’ve seen businesses leave for that reason, we’ve also seen shoplifting too many times to count and of course the sad reality of seeing youth shot while at the Plaza.

“You would think going to the Chiefs parade was going to be safe too, so unfortunately it just feels like you do kind of watch everywhere you go, like nobody wants to live like that,” Heath said.

FOX4 reached out to the company said to be purchasing the Plaza. We asked several questions, they simply said no comment.

As for police, they say anytime someone or a group of people resort to gun violence, it affects the safety of our city.

Of Course, if you have any information on what happened, you can call KCPD or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

