Safety top of mind as Portland Rose Festival brings summer fun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the Portland Rose Festival drawing crowds to downtown on the cusp of the summer season, KOIN 6 News is digging deeper into how city leaders are working to keep people safe during all the activity.

This all comes after several violent incidents have happened in recent years. It’s worth asking, do people feel safe visiting the city anymore?

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and the Portland Police Bureau said they’re working to keep the city safe this summer. In addition, Portland police told KOIN 6 News it’s normal to see seasonal changes in crime rates.

Teens face animal abuse charges after cat fatally shot in Salem

With many events planned for the coming months, festival organizers said safety is their top priority, too.

“We have robust plans with the Portland police with Fire and Rescue and with other safety professionals in town — including private firms — to make sure that everyone has the experience that they deserve,” Portland Rose Festival Chief Operating Officer Nick Brodnicki told KOIN 6.

Fleet Week is one of many events for the Rose Festival happening this week that is drawing crowds to downtown. Families came out to watch ships travel up the Willamette River into the waterfront.

“I like having some of my family with me and it depends what the event is all about,” said Portland resident Adrienne Dickinson.

Portland City Council moves to foreclose abandoned property over safety concerns

Thousands more are expected to line the streets for the Grand Floral Parade this Saturday.

Some local businesses like Paddy’s Bar and Grill told KOIN 6 that these events are some of the few times business picks up after people have largely stayed away following the pandemic.

“People have been glancing over that as they look at some of the problems that have occurred downtown over the last few years and the general malaise, I guess, that COVID brought,” Paddy’s Bar and Grill General Manager Peter Strickland said.

The City of Portland is also taking measures to reduce violence and shootings in downtown.

Lane County seizes 89 animals from woman with history of animal neglect

Wheeler said PPB will hire 32 new officers this year and adding four new members and a sergeant to patrol with the Central Bike Squad.

PPB data shows there have been just over 280 shootings so far this year, compared to over 300 at this time last year and a peak of nearly 500 this time in 2022.

Wheeler said he hopes this summer more people will return to downtown. He’s meeting with small business owners, the Pride Parade and the Waterfront Blues Festival on Thursday to show off what Portland can offer.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.