Safety measures return to Short North on shooting anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Short North was a busy place to be this weekend, between Ohio State University graduation, street festivals, and art shows.

It was also the first weekend where people could see security measures ramp up as the weather gets warmer.

Changes that are coming soon to Downtown Columbus

Monday marks one year since multiple people were shot in the Short North, prompting months of heightened security measures.

Now, many of those measures are back as a precaution.

Visitors can expect to see Columbus police bicycle squads on the weekends. In addition, food trucks are assigned to specific areas, paid parking is extended until midnight, COTA buses will run later, and areas have been blocked off for ride share pick ups only during certain times.

On May 6, 2023, a fight erupted into gunfire, with Columbus police saying at least 10 people were shot, one of them by an officer.

The executive director of the Short North Arts District, Betsy Pandora, issued a statement about the safety measures, saying, in part:

“We are pleased to see the positive impact of enhanced safety measures throughout the community and hopeful that they continue to keep our vibrant neighborhood free of violence.”

Boys learn how violence can impact their lives

City residents in the area said the incident last year has made them more aware.

“I think it puts everyone on edge for a little while,” Columbus resident Jordyn Love said. “I do think it made it so, like, people were being more careful and, like I said, aware of their surroundings.”

“I think it is a very safe neighborhood,” Columbus resident Jack Marks said. “We live in a city so there’s going to be pockets of crime regardless of where you are at, but in the grand scheme of things, it is safe.”

There hasn’t been a repeat of violence on the same scale since that night last May.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.