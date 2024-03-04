Safety Harbor man faces vehicular homicide charge in crash on US 19

Clearwater police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old Safety Harbor man on a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a January crash on U.S. 19 that killed a Dunedin man.

Tyler David Graham was speeding north on U.S. 19 in a 2010 Toyota Tacoma and was making reckless lane changes when he crashed into the rear bumper of a northbound 2010 Chevy S10 pickup near Seville Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit. The Chevy rolled over and struck a barrier wall.

A passenger in the Chevy, 71-year-old Stephen Douglas DeMeza of Dunedin, was trapped inside the truck and unresponsive when first responders arrived. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa and placed on life support but later died.

Graham admitted to driving at speeds of 80 to 85 mph and “was rushing to get home between classes,” the affidavit states.

Graham was booked into the Pinellas County jail on Saturday and released after posting $50,000 bail, records show. He could not immediately be reached for comment and an attorney was not listed for him in court records as of Monday.