Safety First a railroad motto; don't risk more extra Brightline victims by silencing horns

As a full-time resident of Indian River County since 2006, retiring here after a 37-year career in the railroad industry, I have been a keen observer of virtually all the events after Florida East Coast Railway’s announcement to re-establish passenger service in the Miami to Orlando corridor in 2012.

I do not wish to comment on the politics, the financing or the litigation that followed the announcement. I have a singular focus: safety, from both the rail and public perspective.

2029 will mark the 200-year anniversary of railroad operations in the United States. Even now, the railroads] rapid growth throughout their first 70 years as an industry has earned them the nickname “Dotcoms of the 19th century.”

They were the country’s first large-scale industry, developing management systems, building a network of routes that features to this day, marvels of engineering prowess, and all with a goal of continuously making their operations safer and more efficient.

Those goals are as true today as they ever have been. Employee and public safety have always come first in the rail industry. Trains whistling at grade crossings have been a standard from the earliest days of railroad operation. “Safety First” is more than a motto. The application of constantly improving technological advances coupled with a strict set of operating rules have made railroads a leader in safe transportation practices.

Understandably, there was a great deal of public anxiety when it was announced that 32 passenger trains a day would join the existing 16 freight trains a day operating through the Treasure Coast.

How could that possibly happen?

The restoration of the second main track removed in the 1960s was the first step. Then upgrading that track structure to the tight engineering standards required for 110 mph-maximum passenger train speed. Follow that improvement with installing the most technologically advanced signal and train management systems available. Perhaps most importantly, though, was installing the most sophisticated railroad crossing protection systems that current technology can muster. All that was done in the name of safety.

Here's the rub, though, as I see it.

With all these infrastructure improvements and advancements in safety technology, some are calling for the implementation of rail quiet zones where train horns can be silenced. Under very strict Federal Railroad Administration guidelines issued in 2006, quiet zones can be established.

To quote from part of the statute: “Upon satisfying the regulation’s technical requirements, locomotive horns would not be routinely sounded within this quiet zone. Only a public authority may establish quiet zones. ‘Public authority’ means the public entity (such as a city or county) responsible for traffic control or law enforcement at the public highway-rail grade crossings under consideration.

"Localities that want to establish a quiet zone are first required to mitigate the increased risk caused by the absence of a horn. In a quiet zone, train horns may still be used in emergency situations or to comply with other federal regulations or railroad operating rules.”

The improvements made in the road-crossing infrastructure in Indian River County more than meets those “technical requirements.”

Let’s review what little safety data we have since Brightline began operations in late September. There have been two pedestrian fatalities in the county. There have been no incidents of a vehicle being struck by a train as the installation of four quadrant gates makes it virtually impossible to drive around them when lowered.

I don’t pretend to have all the details on the pedestrian fatalities, but it is two too many. Five months of data is not a lot of information on which to make informed decisions. However, if you study the annual national statistics of public fatalities involving railroad train operations, pedestrian events consistently exceed events involving automobiles. If there have been two incidents in five months, with horns blowing, why would you want to stop blowing them?

To continue, the railroad right of way is private property. Walking down or even near the tracks is trespassing. Whenever you find yourself near railroad property, situational awareness is critical. Realize where you are.

“Stop, Look, and Listen” is an adage as old as the industry. A newer adage is “Anytime is Train Time.” Taking the train’s horn out of the equation by not blowing for every crossing, reduces the warning time a pedestrian may have. By the time a locomotive engineer has a visual sighting of the person to blow the horn, it's too late.

As I said at the beginning of this column, Indian River County has made a wise decision in declining to implement “Quiet Zones.” The initial safety statistics are encouraging. Why create any additional risk factors?

Personally, I’m not bothered by the horns. To me, they represent a vibrant, energy-efficient, financially healthy and critical part of our nation's transport capabilities in place day in and day out.

Woodruff F. (Woody) Sutton retired to Vero Beach after 37 years in the railroad industry.

