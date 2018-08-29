Safety and Driver Assistance Rating:
*Due to lack of NHTSA and IIHS crash testing.
Both Cayenne Turbo variants are available with a host of high-tech driver assists, but only a few active-safety features-front and rear parking sensors-are included in the asking price. Neither Cayenne has been crash-tested yet and probably never will be because so few are sold. That means we cannot rate their overall safety.
What’s New for 2018?
With the same set of active-safety features-and still without any crash-test results-the Cayenne Turbo and Turbo S carry over unchanged.
Crash-Test Results
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the nonprofit, independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) evaluate vehicles for crashworthiness in the United States. NHTSA assigns cars an overall rating out of five stars. IIHS uses a different set of tests, grades cars on a scale of Good to Poor, and awards the vehicles that perform best across its tests with Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ honors, the latter of which requires that the subject’s automated forward-collision-braking system performs well.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Test Results
2017 Porsche Cayenne Turbo / Turbo S
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Test Results
2017 Porsche Cayenne Turbo / Turbo S
Active-Safety Features
Since the safety and driver-assistance features are unchanged for 2018,you can read our in-depth review of the 2017 Cayenne Turbo and Cayenne Turbo S for details about its safety features.
