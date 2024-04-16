Safety concerns on rural roads raised

Apr. 16—LORETTO — As part of Pennsylvania's Rural Roads Safety Week, drivers are being urged to be extra cautious and patient when encountering agriculture vehicles on local winding hilly roads during the active spring farming season.

"Take your time, please," Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Executive Deputy Secretary Larry Shifflet said during a Monday morning press conference at Krug's Farm in Loretto.

"Slow down. And again, give them the space that they need. An extra minute or an extra two minutes to get to your destination isn't really worth not getting to your destination. Take the time to slow down, obey the laws."

Shifflet was joined by officials from multiple organizations, including Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Reading, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Tristan Tappe, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Chris Hoffman, Cambria County Farm Bureau President Marty Yahner and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township.

"We want to continue to make sure that folks understand just how to be aware of your surroundings as you think about being out and about this springtime season as we go about our business," Hoffman said.

Tappe, from PSP's Office of Community Engagement, emphasized the need for drivers to think ahead regarding what they might encounter on a road.

"It is no secret, as well, that a passenger vehicle is not going to be a match to a combine or tractor that's on the roadway," Tappe said.

"Coming to the crest of a hill, negotiating a turn or a curve of any sort, maybe think to yourself that you're not going to be able to see around that curve, you're not going to be able to see ahead of that crest of the hill, so to slow down and be patient and wait for that farming vehicle to cross, stop, slow down or pull over to do whatever they need to do, because remember this could be your neighbor or somebody in the community that you care about."

Reading spoke about road safety in the overall context of agriculture.

"That's an important reminder to all of us that, at the end of the day, this is about food, stewardship of the land and certainly a safety message today," Reading said.

"But, at the end of the day, the folks who are in this business are here to produce a product that ultimately ends up to the benefit of us."

Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.