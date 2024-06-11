Safety concerns rise amid Topeka road construction

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road work in Topeka is raising some safety concerns.

The construction project at Southwest 29th Street and Southwest Topeka Boulevard has some frustrated drivers to ignoring the detour route and cutting through parking lots.

Businesses in the area say both employees and customers have literally had to dodge cars that were tearing through the parking lot.

“First thing this morning,” Susan Harris, Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging Executive Director said, “coming in two of our employees almost got hit by cars whipping through the parking lot. We’ve watched out the windows and seen several older customers coming into our office for help have almost been hit as well.

The city said in addition to being dangerous, it’s illegal.

“It is illegal to bypass on private property,” a city spokesman said. “That is because it puts our construction workers as well as the public at risk because people are not expecting to have traffic coming through.”

The city also told 27 News there will be law enforcement in the area to ensure traffic laws are followed and that this particular project will last about a week.

