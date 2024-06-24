Safety Board orders Madison Square vacated of squatters

Jun. 24—ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has issued an emergency order for Madison Square apartments to be vacated.

The Anderson Board of Public Safety Board on Monday approved the emergency vacating order for the apartments.

Trina Davis of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the owner was issued an order to vacate the property last year and that squatters are living in the apartments.

Davis said the owner has hired people to clean up the property and provide security for the apartment complex, but one of the squatters is causing problems for the clean-up crew.

Last week, the Indiana Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit against the owners of Madison Square and Bingham Square apartments, alleging failure to maintain adequate living conditions.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

—The safety board tabled for two weeks a request from the owner of 1320 Meadow Lane to move back into the building.

Davis said the city had the house vacated and boarded up. The owner must repair the doors so they are usable and needs to have a certified electrician inspect the house.

The owner said the utilities are being shut off but he wants to live in the house.

Dave Clendenen, a member of the safety board, said the city wants to see the owner get back into the house. But he cited safety concerns.

—The board approved demolition of 2915 Delaware St., but the owner can submit paperwork to have the house repaired before demolition.

"The building has been vacant for some time," Davis noted. "The owner doesn't have a good track record with the city."

—The board also approved the demolition of 1648 W. 18th St., 2411 W. 27th St. and 327 Madison Ave., which has been damaged by fire.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.