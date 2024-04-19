These are the safest towns in New Jersey, study says

Are you looking to move into New Jersey, but can't decide on a town or city? One important factor to take into consideration is the safety of the area. SafeWise, a site that contextualizes national crime and safety trends, conducts independent research and even test security systems, came up with a list ranking the top 10 safest cities in New Jersey for 2024.

The methodology consisted of property and violent crime rates from FBI crime statistics, population data and SafeWise's own "State of Safety" research (the entirety of those methods were not listed). They state FBI crime data as "the backbone of our reports" as they rely on voluntary, self-reported information that towns report through FBI Summary Reporting System and National Incident-Based Reporting System.

After their studies were conducted the safest cities in New Jersey are,

Vernon Township Bernards Township Jefferson Township New Milford Hillsborough Township West Milford Township Dumont Denville Township Sparta Township Jackson Township

2024 NJ crime rates

New Jersey is actually considered one of the safest states in country according to a recent survey. The Garden State has lower crime rates than the national averages, specifically having ninth-lowest violent crime rate and the 10th-lowest property crime rate in the nation, according to SafeWise.

This matches with other surveys that were conducted this year including one done by Forbes Advisor.

New Jersey boasts a 2.8 violent crime rate per 1,000 people, per SafeWise. The property crime rate per 1,000 people in NJ is 15.7.

Despite past surveys where many New Jersey residents show concern over crime in their state, the most recent study shows a drop in fear from locals. Responders who worry about their safety on a daily basis dropped to 45%, an 18% decrease from the previous year, according to SafeWise. Still many of those in New Jersey worry about their general safety as their surveys also says 46% of responders feel safe in the state.

NJ cities are also the safest in the country

In a separate survey done by SafeWise, they ranked the top 100 safest cities in the country. They used a similar methodology in analyzing FBI crime report statistics and population data, but this time no other factors were included. Just like the New Jersey safest cities survey, the data was from 2022 which is the most recent analytics available.

Jackson Township was ranked the safest city in the country in their 2024 list. Eight other New Jersey cities were listed in the top 100 which included Lakewood Township at nine and North Bergen township at 21.

Other cities that made the list were:

25. Parsippany-Troy Hills Township

41. Evesham Township

46. Toms River Township

64. Bloomfield

67. Gloucester Township

79. East Brunswick Township

The survey says they established a "minimum population threshold of 25,000. Cities that fell below the population threshold were excluded." Some towns included in the New Jersey-only list did not meet the population threshold for the national list. Cities that did not submit their crime data to the FBI were also excluded.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Safest towns in New Jersey ranked by SafeWise, led by Vernon NJ