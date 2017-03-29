This is the Safest (And Easiest) Way to Clean Granite Countertops

From Woman's Day

Cleaning granite countertops is one of the easiest spring cleaning tasks to tackle-as long as you have the right product on hand.

To clean and polish granite countertops, be sure to use a safe and gentle cleaner designed for the special surface. Michael Dimopoulos, a Thumbtack House Cleaner and the founder of Lazy Susans Cleaning, suggests washing with the Daily Granite and Marble Cleaner Spray from Method as often as needed.

To refresh and sanitize your countertops, spray the solution onto the granite and wipe it down with a paper towel or rag-it's that simple! This solution is gentle enough to use around kids and pets, too.

If you do choose to use another cleaning solution, just make sure you avoid anything containing vinegar, bleach, or acidic substances like lemon and orange. These substances will break down the countertop's sealant and leave stains behind.

