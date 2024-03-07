Safer Kentucky, lunch breaks, Senate vacancy and more: Where these 7 bills stand

The clock is ticking for the Kentucky General Assembly. There are only a few weeks left for lawmakers to vote on important legislation before the "veto period" begins at the end of March. Here's an update on seven important bills that could make it across the finish line:

'The Safer Kentucky Act': House Bill 5

What would the bill do? The Safer Kentucky Act is a wide-ranging bill that would increase penalties for violent crime and fentanyl trafficking convictions along with acts that harm first responders, limit charitable bail organizations, allow shopkeepers to use force against suspected shoplifters and place new restrictions on outdoor camping, among other measures.

Where does the bill stand? The House passed HB 5 in late January on a 74-22, mostly party-line vote. It was assigned to the Senate judiciary committee in early February.

What are people saying? The bill’s sponsor Rep. Jared Bauman, R-Louisville, has said the bill will help reduce crime in Kentucky and improve quality of life and the business environment. Critics like Rep. Sarah Stalker, D-Louisville, say the bill tries to do too much and lacks compassion for the homeless. The Kentucky Center for Economic Policy recently issued a report saying the bill, if passed, would cost the state over $1 billion over the next decade.

More: Lobbying for 'Safer Kentucky': How much in-state, national groups paid to weigh in on HB 5

'The Lunch Break bill': House Bill 500

What would the bill do? The bill initially would have repealed Kentucky laws requiring employers to provide workers with lunch and rest breaks. After criticism from Democrats, labor groups and constituents, the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, filed a floor amendment removing that part of the bill. The bill would still remove overtime for the seventh day worked in a row and decrease the statute of limitations for people wishing to file wage-and-hour lawsuits against employers.

Where does the bill stand now? HB 500 received approval from a House committee in late February and is now awaiting a House floor vote. If approved, it would then need Senate approval.

What are people saying? Pratt said the original intent of his bill was to protect worker’s lunch breaks, and the floor amendment means the bill now does that. Labor groups welcomed Pratt’s changes to the bill but said they still have some concerns.

What would the bill do? The bill aims to improve Kentucky's maternal health by expanding insurance access for pregnant people and improving support for breastfeeding. It grew out of a bipartisan working group created by female lawmakers concerned about the state's poor maternal health outcomes. The bill would create a Kentucky "Lifeline for Moms" to help health care providers find services for mothers.

Where does the bill stand now? The bill got unanimous approval in the House in March. It now needs Senate approval.

What are people saying? Rep. Kimberly Moser, R-Taylor Mill, said she and other lawmakers are concerned about Kentucky's high mortality rate and the bill will help pregnant women get health insurance, as well as support for mental health and substance use problems.

'The Parental Kill Switch bill': House Bill 463

What would the bill do? Sponsored by Rep. Stephanie Dietz, R-Edgewood, the bill would require social media companies to require users to register their age. Companies would have to create what Dietz calls a “kill switch," a tool for parents to temporarily or permanently deactivate their children’s accounts. Companies would also have to set up other tools for parents to monitor and control how their children use social media.

Where does the bill stand now? The bill gained unanimous approval in the House in March and now needs Senate approval.

What are people saying? Social media company Meta did not comment on the bill. Bill sponsor Dietz said social media companies are “providing a dangerous platform” that can threaten children’s well-being and “even the best parents” need help monitoring their children’s technology use.

'The Board of Education Elections bill': Senate Bill 8

What would the bill do? This bill would create partisan elections for Kentucky’s Board of Education. Currently, members are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. Each of the state’s seven Supreme Court districts would elect two members to the board. The first elections for this position would be held in November 2026.

Where does the bill stand now? The bill passed in the Senate on a 24-14 vote in March and now needs House approval.

What are people saying? “SB 8 will put the power of election to one of the most influential boards in Kentucky right where it belongs, with the people across the commonwealth,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green. But the Kentucky Department of Education opposes the measure, which it says will “reintroduce undue political influence into the education system.” The Kentucky Education Association also opposes the bill.

'The Child Care bill': Senate Bill 203

What would the bill do? The wide-ranging bill would introduce a number of new programs aimed at bolstering Kentucky’s early childhood care system. Perhaps most importantly, it would create a “foundation” fund that would provide a per-child payment to eligible child care centers or family child care homes. That would amount to around $567 per child. It would also create other funds designed to incentivize innovations in early childhood education.

Where does the bill stand now? A Senate committee has approved the bill. It now needs the approval of the Senate budget committee for the estimated $150 million price tag before it can get a Senate floor vote. It would then need House approval.

What are people saying about the bill? The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, says the state’s child care industry is facing a crisis and needs help. He believes Kentucky children should receive high-quality education and care from an early age. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce also supports the bill.

'The Senate Vacancy bill': House Bill 622

What would the bill do? Sponsored by House Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, the bill would strip the governor’s authority to fill a vacancy in the U.S. Senate. Instead, a special election would be held if one of Kentucky’s senators dies or steps down.

Where does the bill stand now? The bill gained approval in the House on a 88-4 vote this week. It will still need Senate approval.

What are people saying? Rudy said the bill wasn’t filed over concerns about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health, who has had a few recent scares. Instead, he said he was inspired to file the bill because of accusations against former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich of trying to sell former President Barack Obama's Senate seat when he left for the White House.

Check out more bills we're following: Here's the latest on bills in the 2024 Kentucky legislature

Reach Rebecca Grapevine at rgrapevine@courier-journal.com. Reach reporter Hannah Pinski at @hpinski@courier-journal.com or follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @hannahpinski.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Safer Kentucky, lunch breaks, Senate vacancy: Where 7 bills stand