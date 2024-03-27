Safeguarding of murdered Finley Boden 'inadequate' - review

Safeguarding practices in the case of the killing of 10-month-old Finley Boden were inadequate, a review has found.

Stephen Boden and partner Shannon Marsden were found guilty of murdering Finley Boden, who died on Christmas Day in 2020.

The report, released by the Derby and Derbyshire Safeguarding Children Partnership said that Finley should have been "one of the most protected children" in the area.

Boden and Marsden, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, jailed for a minimum of 29 and 27 years respectively after a trial at Derby Crown Court.

