Safe2Tell program receives second-most reports in program history

DENVER (KDVR) — Safe2Tell had its second-highest reporting month ever, with 3,188 reports in April. School complaints were the top category of reports for the fourth month in a row.

“This month is the second-highest we’ve ever seen. Those numbers are telling,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said. “Young people are hurting.”

Last month saw the report volume for the 2023-24 school year rise to 23,799, an increase from the 18,783 reports at the same point a year ago. Behind school complaints, the other top reports included bullying and suicide.

“We had 287 reports of young people seriously planning suicide. That’s alarming,” Weiser said. “Think about that. That’s well more than one suicide per day in Colorado. We work to prevent those tragic deaths. Even attempts on someone’s life is a tragedy.”

The number of suicide reports in April has remained the same as what it was a year ago, which experts say is a sign more needs to be done.

“That it hasn’t gone down doesn’t surprise me,” said Lisa Badanes, Metropolitan State University of Denver chair and professor of psychological sciences. “We have a mental health crisis, and until we address some of the impacts of social media, as well as continued long-term impacts of the pandemic, I don’t expect to see those rates change significantly overnight.”

‘Stress levels are up’ this time of year

Safe2Tell is an anonymous program that allows Colorado students to report safety threats to themselves or others. April is one of the heaviest reporting months every year.

“Especially this time of year, stress levels are up,” Badanes said. “People are dealing with final grades and end-of-school celebrations and activities, which are really fun but also can be really stressful and overwhelming.”

Badanes said to look out for changes in behavior and keep an open line of communication with students. To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere at any time. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org, by texting S2TCO to 738477 or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.

