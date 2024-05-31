Safe Place breaks ground on new facility amid 40th anniversary milestone

May 31—MITCHELL — Despite facing obstacles along the way, the long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony for Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota's new facility finally came to fruition on Friday.

In response to increasing demand for their services, Safe Place initiated a "Build a Safe Future" campaign in 2020, aiming to construct a new facility. Securing a $2.02 million Community Block grant in 2021 through the South Dakota Governor's Office of Economic Development, the organization advanced its plans for the multimillion-dollar facility.

Since the campaign's launch, there have been changes in leadership within both the organization's board and foundation board. Additionally, the federal grant funds allocated for the project were initially delayed but have recently been approved for disbursement.

"We're really excited to see this big project moving along. We have plenty of work ahead yet, but it's exciting to see the vision of the Safe Place coming together," said Coleen Hoffman, Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota executive director.

Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota offers essential support services including emergency shelter accommodations, transitional housing, and advocacy for individuals and families impacted by domestic abuse, sexual abuse, or human trafficking.

Additionally, the organization oversees the Family Visitation Center, providing a safe and supervised space for children to maintain contact with a noncustodial parent in cases involving a history of domestic violence.

Founded in 1984, Safe Place, formerly known as the Mitchell Area Safehouse, underwent an expansion in the late 1990s thanks to contributions from local philanthropist Tanta Osterhaus. Those donations enabled the organization to expand and construct its current facility on North Wisconsin Street.

In 2021, the organization transitioned to become Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, aligning its name with the broader nine-county region it serves. According to Hoffman, the name change better reflected the mission as a vital resource and sanctuary for victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking, while also emphasizing its role as an advocate for individuals and families' healing.

Marking its 40th anniversary this year, Safe Place finds the demand for increased space and modernized amenities continually on the rise, according to Hoffman. In 2023, Safe Place provided shelter for 173 women and children, assisted in 15 cases related to sexual assault, human trafficking, and stalking, facilitated 23 protection orders, and facilitated over 52 families with visitation and monitored exchanges.

"The building itself is showing wear and tear," Hoffman said. "Plus we are on top of each other now. We will finally have more space and amenities to serve our clients in comfortable, safe surroundings."

The current Safe Place facility offers seven bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has the capacity to house up to 27 residents concurrently.

Located on Mitchell's north side, at the junction of North Kimball Street and East Green Drive, the new facility will provide a convenient location for the clients served by Safe Place.

"That was one of the deciding factors when we chose this location," Hoffman said. "It's close to the Department of Social Services, the job service office, and the grocery store."

According to Hoffman, the upcoming facility will span nearly 17,000 square feet, an increase of 4,000 square feet from the current space. It will comprise 10 shelter rooms, three visitation rooms and an additional playground. Currently, there is one playground available, requiring the need for careful coordination when multiple families utilize the visitation center simultaneously.

"This new facility will allow us the space we desperately need to better serve our clients," Hoffman said.

The new facility will also comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, ensuring accessibility for all individuals served by the Safe Place. Among the ten rooms, two will be specifically designed to meet ADA standards.

Additionally, separate entrances will be provided for custodial and non-custodial parents during visitations, replacing the current practice of utilizing a single entrance with staggered arrival times.

One feature that Hoffman eagerly anticipates is the inclusion of a kitchenette, providing families with the opportunity to cook together.

The project is slated for completion in June of 2025. Puetz Design + Build serves as the project's contract manager, while Ciavarella Design Architects handled the building's design. The project carries a price tag of $5.3 million.

"Despite the challenges we have faced, we never lost focus on the building project and the vital services that are hallmarks of our organization," Hoffman said.

The "Build a Safe Future" campaign remains active, currently seeking an additional $1.5 million to achieve its overall goal. Theresa Berndt, development director at Safe Place, outlines three key components of the campaign: the construction of the building, educational outreach across the nine counties served by Safe Place, and staffing, programming, and daily necessities for clients at the Safe Place shelter and family visitation center. These components, alongside the implementation of a high-quality security system for the building, are encompassed in the funds still being raised.

"A building without those pieces is just a building and not a safe place that serves multiple needs of those entering the doors" Berndt said.