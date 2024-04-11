Safe Passage celebrates 30 years of service with permanent timeline display
Safe Passage is celebrating 30 years of helping kids and families in Colorado Springs.
In the big leagues with a long-term deal at just 20 years old, Chourio is "going to be even better than he already is."
The Naylors also achieved this unique feat in July against the Rangers.
Leaving 10 out of 20 competitive games will get you banned for the rest of the season.
A recent viral trend involves “oatzempic,” a drink crafted from oats, with claims suggesting it can help people shed as much as 40 pounds in two months.
YouTube's comments section, historically, has had a bad reputation, but a change rolling out could prevent kids from wading into the comments cesspool. In an email to parents who supervise a child's account, the company announced the introduction of a "read-only" comments option on their child's supervised experience on YouTube. The feature will roll out in the "coming weeks," says YouTube.
Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-2025.
Varo Bank's Believe Card has zero fees — not even interest charges. See how it could help improve your credit.
A flagship European Union digital market regulation appears to be shaking up competition in the mobile browser market. It's been a little over a month since the Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into application and there are early signs it's having an impact by forcing phone makers to show browser choice screens to users. On Wednesday, Reuters reported growth data shared by Cyprus-based web browser Aloha and others that it said suggests the new law is stirring the competitive pot and helping smaller browser makers gain share or at least grab more attention than they were.
Sleeker, better insulated and better priced — the brand may have outdone itself with its latest debut.
Stocks slid, and bond yields soared on Wednesday after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
Google’s Cloud Next 2024 event takes place in Las Vegas through Thursday, and that means lots of new cloud-focused news on everything from Gemini, Google’s AI-powered chatbot, to AI to devops and security. Last year's event was the first in-person Cloud Next since 2019, and Google took to the stage to show off its ongoing dedication to AI with its Duet AI for Gmail and many other debuts, including expansion of generative AI to its security product line and other enterprise-focused updates and debuts. Don’t have time to watch the full archive of Google's keynote event?
EA is raising the price for its EA Play subscription service. The monthly cost is going up to $6 and the yearly price is shooting up to $40.
Toyota debuted its brand-new 2025 4Runner on Wednesday night, giving the SUV its first full makeover in 14 years, with a new hybrid powertrain to boot.
U.S. Bank mortgages have great down payment assistance programs and credits for borrowers in underserved communities. Find your U.S. Bank mortgage rate.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
The Lamborghini Huracan STJ is limited to ten units worldwide, and gets unique race-inspired aerodynamic bodywork to complement its aggressive look.
Peter Higgs, the famous physicist who predicted the Higgs boson particle, has passed away at the age of 94. He won the Nobel Prize in 2013 for his research.
Meta, hell-bent on catching up to rivals in the generative AI space, is spending billions on its own AI efforts. Called the "next-gen" Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA), the successor to last year's MTIA v1, the chip runs models including for ranking and recommending display ads on Meta's properties (e.g.
Blizzard games including World of Warcraft and Overwatch 2 are returning to China after the publisher reached a new licensing deal with NetEase. The games vanished from the country in January 2023 after a previous agreement expired.
Amazon is running a sale on Apple's 10th-generation iPad that cuts its price by $100.