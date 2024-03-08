My Safe Florida Home funding increased to $200 million. What does that mean for homeowners?

Bad news, Florida homeowners: the Florida Legislature did not pass the bill adding $100 million in additional funding and $7 million for administrative costs for the extremely popular My Florida Safe Home program to help residents harden their homes against hurricanes.

Great news: The day before the 2024 legislative session ended, they doubled it to $200 million instead, and then passed it.

On Wednesday, nearly a month after the Florida House passed SB 7028 with a unanimous vote, the Senate adopted an amendment dramatically increasing the initial provisional funding before they unanimously passed it on Thursday. It now goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk for his signature.

The My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program, which matches up to $10,000 of the costs Florida homeowners pay for home improvements designed to protect against tropical storms and hurricanes, has run through funding nearly as quickly as legislators could provide it. The new bill's request nearly matches the total $215 million spent on the program since it was relaunched in 2022.

Under the new bill, new applications will be weighted toward residents aged 60 and older, and residents who qualify as low- or moderate-income.

What is the My Safe Florida Home program?

The My Safe Florida Home Program, originally started in 2006 and brought back during a 2022 legislative special session on the state's insurance crisis, provides eligible Florida homeowners with free home inspections for hurricane readiness and offers recommendations for wind mitigation features such as roofing materials, better exterior and garage doors, storm shutters, attachments for walls and roofs like hurricane clips and more.

Just getting the inspection could help homeowners save money on their insurance premiums, but homeowners who receive the wind mitigation inspection may also apply for matching grant funds to help pay for the recommended improvements, with the state matching $2 for every dollar the homeowners spend, up to a cap of $10,000.

Of the homeowners who have received grants, completed improvements and disclosed their insurance premium discounts, they report an average savings of $1,014 per year, the News Service of Florida said in 2023.

What will change in the My Safe Florida Home program in 2024?

SB 7028, and the matching bill HB 1263 in the Florida House, creates application windows to give low- and moderate-income Florida homeowners who are 60 and over first crack at home-hardening grants.

Homeowners also would be permitted to use any licensed contractor to do the recommended improvements; the requirement for the Department of Financial Services is gone. Grant-eligible improvements for windows and skylights were added.

The option for local governments and nonprofits to seek grants to help homeowners has been removed.

Other bills introduced in the 2024 Florida legislative session include:

Who can apply for a My Safe Florida Home program grant?

Any homeowner who has received a wind mitigation inspection may apply for a matching grant if they:

Provide proof of homestead exemption

Provide proof the home is insured, to a maximum of $700,000 (not required for low-income homeowners)

Provide a building permit of the home issued before Jan. 1, 2008.

Allow the home to be reinspected after the work is completed

Low-income homeowners who meet these qualifications are not required to provide matching amounts to receive the grant.

When will applications be open for My Safe Florida Home grants?

Assuming Gov. DeSantis signs SB 7028 passes, applications would reopen as early as July 1. However, once the agency begins accepting applications there will be application windows for qualifying homeowners:

Days 1-15: Homeowners who qualify as low-income and are 60 or older

Days 16-30: Any homeowners who qualify as low-income

Days 31-45: Homeowners who qualify as moderate-income and are 60 or older

Days 46-60: Any homeowners who qualify as moderate-income

After day 60: Any Florida homeowners of any age or income

What does Florida consider 'low income' and 'moderate income'?

“Low-income persons” means they live in a household earning 80% or less of the median annual adjusted gross income for households for the state, metropolitan area or county, whichever is greater.

“Moderate-income persons” means they live in a household earning 120% or less of the median annual adjusted gross income for households for the state, metropolitan area or county, whichever is greater.

How much money was allocated to the My Safe Florida Home program?

The program has received $215 million in funding since it was relaunched in 2022, with an initial $115 million and an additional $100 million added last June to the state's fiscal 2023-2024 budget.

That money ran out last October leaving nearly 18,000 people hanging who had already submitted MSFH applications, but in November, during an emergency session, the Florida Legislature unanimously approved funding of $176.17 million as part of a bill for hurricane relief to keep it going.

The new bill adds another $200,000,000.

How many people have used the My Safe Florida Home program?

According to My Safe Florida Home's 2023 wrapup, during the last year the program:

Accepted more than 150,000 applications

Approved over 26,000 grants

Completed more than 95,000 free wind mitigation inspections

As of Nov. 28, 2023, according to an analysis of SB 7028:

Over $216.8 million has been earmarked for homeowners in various stages of home improvement completion

$35.8 million was reimbursed to 3,897 homeowners. The average disbursement was $9,183 per homeowner.

Nearly 50% of the homeowners who completed the process saw a discount in their insurance premiums, with an average annual savings of $981

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: My Safe Florida Home bill increased to $200 million, goes to DeSantis