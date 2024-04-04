Is it safe to drive or fly during the total solar eclipse in Memphis? Here's what to know

Nothing about the solar eclipse will disable cars or airplanes from serving their primary purpose; it's human error you need to worry about on Monday.

Some say that in the year 840, Louis of Bavaria, sometimes known as Louis the Pious, the son of Charlemagne, died of fright shortly after he saw about five minutes of darkness during a total eclipse. Almost 1,200 years later, our species understands enough about eclipses that the chances of another Louis of Bavaria scenario are slim. Still, that doesn't mean a little bit of caution isn't warranted.

State-level transportation departments are cautioning drivers to keep a pair of solar-eclipse-viewing sunglasses in the car if they need to drive. If you are without a pair, treat the roads as if you were driving in the dark, and try not to look directly at the sun.

In general, practice the same safe driving techniques as normal.

"Anyone operating a vehicle should not be attempting to look up at the sky during the eclipse ― their eyes should be on the road," said Aixa Diaz, a spokeswoman from AAA.

Depending on where you are in the U.S., the shadow cast by the moon coming in between the sun and the earth should only last a few minutes. If you're outside of the path of totality, you'll still have a degree of natural light to rely on.

If you're on a commercial flight, there's really not much you can do outside of offering the pilot a pair of eclipse-ready glasses. Just enjoy your flight with the knowledge that pilots train for every scenario under the sun, including a partially hidden one.

