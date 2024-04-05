Is it safe to drive during the solar eclipse?

The upcoming solar eclipse will mean lots of folks looking to the skies on Monday.

That might raise a key question for you, especially if you expect to be on the road that day.

Is it safe to drive during the eclipse?

Blair Kruger, a librarian at the Royal Oak Public Library, models the free eclipse glasses being offered by the library on April 1. Those glasses would protect your eyes during an eclipse, but they aren't safe to wear while driving during an eclipse.

“Since they are such a rare occurrence, we don’t often think about how an eclipse might impact driving conditions due to the unique challenges it brings to roadway safety,” according to Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “As the eclipse unfolds, and visibility decreases, drivers and pedestrians should be extra cautious, patient and alert to ensure everyone makes it home safely.”

Bower noted that “we’ve heard that many Michiganders are heading to Ohio to view the eclipse and we urge everyone who will be traveling to buckle up, slow down and drive for the conditions, so we can all enjoy this rare event safely with family and friends.”

Only a very small piece of Michigan, around Luna Pier, is expected to be in the so-called path of totality, but Michiganders elsewhere will still experience varying degrees of the spectacle.

It’s not safe to look at the sun with the naked eye, and for the vast majority of us it won’t be safe to watch any part of the eclipse without protective eyewear at any point.

But what happens when you’re on the road? For starters, do not try to watch the eclipse if you're driving.

What's the advice for driving during the eclipse?

Various agencies have been offering tips. Here’s what AAA Michigan recommends:

Keep your vehicle’s headlights on.

Put the sun visor down to block your view of the sun.

Don’t wear eclipse glasses while driving.

Don’t try to photograph or video the eclipse while driving.

Don’t pull over to the side of the road, highway or interstate to view the eclipse.

Exit the roadway and park in a safe area away from traffic to view the eclipse.

Be mindful of pedestrians who may be walking around with their eyes on the sky.

A group focused on rail safety even put out its own advisory for Monday warning drivers and eclipse watchers to “stay clear of railroad tracks and trains.”

Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt advised in a video safety message that “this rare event may be a once in a lifetime for some but could have widespread impacts on the traveling public, so please plan ahead to arrive early and if you can, stay put to avoid traffic congestion. … Don’t have an eclipse in judgment. Be safe.”

What's the data show?

There doesn’t appear to be a ton of data on how eclipses affect road safety. The data around what for Michigan was a partial solar eclipse in August 2017 showed a decrease in crashes based on activity for the same day two weeks before and afterward, according to the state Office of Highway Safety Planning.

But circumstances elsewhere were more directly affected by the event. Places that saw a total eclipse that year attracted lots of visitors and extra road activity as evidenced by a photo from the Wyoming Department of Transportation included in a Federal Highway Administration document about eclipse preparations. That photo showed bumper-to-bumper traffic on a rural highway.

A research letter posted on the Journal of the American Medical Association website highlighted national data for the 2017 eclipse, which would include those areas that experienced a total eclipse. It found an increase in fatal crashes at that time.

“In absolute terms, this averaged to 1 extra crash-involved person every 25 minutes and 1 extra crash fatality every 95 minutes,” according to the letter.

The study cited increases in traffic, travel on unfamiliar roads, speeding to arrive on time, driver distraction, viewing from unsafe roadside locations and drug- or alcohol-induced impairment related to eclipse celebrations beyond just changes in lighting as factors.

More than 200 million people are within driving range of the upcoming eclipse the letter noted, highlighting the potential for out-of-the-ordinary traffic safety issues next week.

