Is it safe to drive during the solar eclipse?

Will you be out during today’s solar eclipse? Following these important tips for driving safely before, during, and after the event is key.

While Massachusetts isn’t in the path of totality, the Boston area will experience 92.4% coverage at 3:29 p.m. ET. It all begins at 2:16 p.m. and ends at 4:39 p.m.

If you’re on the road at the time of the eclipse, the Massachusetts Department of Transporation suggests the following tips:

Keep your headlights on

Put the sun visor down to block your view of the sun

Don’t wear eclipse glasses while driving

Don’t try to photograph or video the eclipse while driving

Don’t pull over to the side of the road, highway, or interstate to view the eclipse

Be mindful of pedestrians who may be walking around with their eyes on the sky

A AAA Northeast spokesperson says Monday isn’t the time to be impulsive and travel to the path of totality due to heavy expected traffic on the roads across New England including, Interstate 95, Interstate 93, Interstate 89, Interstate 293, and Interstate 91.

