Is it safe to drive during a solar eclipse? What you should know

A total solar eclipse will plunge Monroe County into complete darkness in the middle of the afternoon on April 8.

For months, city and county officials have told us how to prepare: Make sure you have the special eclipse glasses necessary to protect your eyes as you gaze up toward the sun. Beware of increased traffic as thousands of visitors flood our region.

But what should you do if you find yourself stuck on the road during the eclipse?

The best advice? Don't. There is no safe way to view the eclipse while driving, traffic safety experts said.

"We're really just encouraging folks not to stop on the roadway," said New York State Department of Transportation spokesman Joe Leathersich.

Eclipse glasses work by blocking out nearly all visible light, so you shouldn't wear them while you drive. But without them, looking at the sun will fry your eyes.

And the rare astronomical event offers too much temptation that could lead to distracted driving. Another total solar eclipse won't come to Rochester until the year 2144. With that in mind, motorists might be tempted to snap a quick photo or pull to the shoulder of busy roadways to watch the moon appear to cover the sun.

It takes just a second for distracted driving to turn into a catastrophic crash, said Mark Gruba, a communications specialist with AAA Western and Central New York.

"There is so much excitement to see this and to capture the moment," Gruba said. "If you want to see the eclipse, you shouldn't be driving at that moment."

Driving tips during April 8 total solar eclipse

The eclipse event will start around 2:07 p.m. on April 8, when the moon will begin to appear to move in front of the sun. Starting around 3:20 p.m., and lasting about three minutes and 38 seconds, Rochester will experience total darkness. Daylight should return to normal around 4:33 p.m.

Government officials are urging people to figure out where they want to view the eclipse and get to that spot early, anticipating the heavy traffic that day will bring.

If you do find yourself on the road during that timeframe, Gruba said drivers should take extra caution:

Keep your eyes on the road. Use your sun visor to block out the sun.

Roadways will plunge into darkness and streetlights may not turn on immediately. Make sure your headlights are on ahead of the moment of totality.

Animals might suddenly rush to their dens or out to forage, believing night has fallen. Keep an eye out for these critters.

More pedestrians will be out than normal, in parking lots, on sidewalks and in county parks. Their eyes will be locked on the sky and they may not pay attention to traffic around them.

Use 511ny.org to monitor traffic conditions.

Other drivers may be distracted. Keep extra space between your car and others and slow down.

Gruba said drivers should try to find a safe place to pull over, such as a text stop or rest stop on the New York State Thruway, or other parking lots. Do not stop in traffic or pull to the side of the road.

And again, do not try to take photos while you drive.

"You would think that you wouldn't have to necessarily make this recommendation, but we see lots of evidence of it, so it's important to stress this," Gruba said. "... We're just as excited as everybody else. It's going to be a lot of fun."

