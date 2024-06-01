Safe Children Coalition receives $1.5 million Sudakoff Foundation gift for Youth Shelter

The Heritage Oaks Backpack Kids program recently raised over $39,000 to benefit All Faiths Food Bank, surpassing last year's total by 30%. Combined with HOBK’s annual fundraising effort at Heritage Oaks, All Faiths Food Bank received $73,000 for children facing food insecurity. Over 25 Heritage Oaks members and staff filled more than 2,000 backpacks at the food bank warehouse. To date, the HOBK program has contributed nearly $530,000 to fight childhood hunger.

SCC receives $1.5 million gift for Youth Shelter campaign

The Safe Children Coalition's Youth Shelter campaign recently received a $1.5 million gift – including a $500,000 challenge match – from the Roberta Leventhal Sudakoff Foundation.

From left, Michelle Pearson of Northern Trust, SCC president/CEO Brena Slater, and Gary Bucholtz, trustee for the Roberta Leventhal Sudakoff Foundation.

The new Youth Shelter on Sawyer Road in north Sarasota is expected to provide nearly 3,000 safe shelter bed-nights a year and serve up to 200 youths annually. There are more than 2,000 teens at any given time who are homeless in the 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties.

Currently, homeless and unaccompanied youths are being cared for in a temporary facility while funds for a new shelter are being raised. The Youth Shelter campaign has raised nearly 75% of what SCC leaders expect the facility to cost. For information or to inquire how to support the Youth Shelter campaign, contact Jacqueline House at jhouse@sccfl.org; call 941-371-4799, ext. 1127; or visit sccyouthshelter.org.

10 Temple Emanu-El members attend Holocaust remembrance

Ten members of Temple Emanu-El represented Sarasota’s Jewish community at a ceremony for Holocaust Remembrance Day in May at the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg.

Temple Emanu-El's Alisha Leopold, Jamie Marco, Laura Bishop, Shera Friedman, Helene Zukas, Shari Vermeulen, Cheryl Kindred, Ilanit Klang, Rebecca Murphy, Jill Fischberg, and Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman recently participated in a Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the Florida Holocaust Museum.

In addition to photographs, written testimonies, artifacts, and a interactive exhibition produced in partnership with Steven Spielberg’s Shoah Foundation, the Florida Holocaust Museum marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on May 7 with a Names Reading Commemoration. “Reading the names of the men, women, and children killed during the Holocaust is a symbolic yet deeply personal way of remembering these individuals," museum president Carl Goodman said.

Each Temple Emanu-El member recited two pages of names of victims of the Holocaust. "The act is done from the heart,” participant Alisha Leopold said. “I felt this as we listened to the names spoken and were surrounded by faces of those we have lost." For information about the Florida Holocaust Museum, visit tfhm.org.

Music Compound presents Rock Your Summer Reading

The Music Compound has launched its annual Rock Your Summer Reading initiative, partnering with area businesses to provide prizes and one-of-a-kind experiences for youths taking part in the program through Aug. 31.

As the total of books a child reads increases, the value of prizes they can earn grows. Prizes range from meals, books, and passes for local attractions and private music lessons at Music Compound. All participants who read 50 books or more are eligible for a grand prize drawing for a party for up to 20 people.

“Last year, 297 children participated – logging nearly 5,000 total books – and 80 qualified for the grand prize drawing,” Music Compound studio manager Alyssa Martin said "Its success in motivating kids to read over the summer has just been incredible.”

For information, visit MusicCompound.com/read; contact Music Compound at info@musiccompound.com; or call 941-379-9100.

Port Charlotte student wins art contest for 17th District

Port Charlotte High School 11th grader Beyonce Landa recently won the 2024 Congressional Art Competition for Florida's 17th District. "Congratulations to Beyonce for her outstanding achievement," Rep. Greg Steube said. "Her piece, 'Delicate Eulogy,' is a testament to her talent and creativity. I am excited to see her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol."

Port Charlotte High School's Beyonce Landa, with Yenley and Bernardo Landa, won the 2024 Congressional Art Competition for Florida's 17th District for 'Delicate Eulogy.'

The 2024 competition included exceptional submissions from students across the district. Thanh Nguyen, a 12th grader at Port Charlotte, earned second place with "Isolation" and Sarasota High School senior Shane Alba claimed third place with "Blue Heron Hunting for Dinner."

The Congressional Art Competition has celebrated artistic talent among high school students nationwide since 1982. Winners are recognized at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., and receive the opportunity to display their artwork at the United States Capitol for one year.

Around and about

· The Alzheimer’s Association Florida Gulf Coast Chapter will provide virtual education and support groups to help caregivers of those with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) facing Alzheimer’s, thanks in part to a $50,000 grant from the Golisano Foundation. Education will also be available to health care professionals and provider networks. For information, visit alz.org/flgulfcoast or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.

· The Literacy Council of Sarasota is offering tutor training workshops in June for volunteers who want to help other adults improve their basic English skills. Sessions will focus on teaching adult learners how to read, write, comprehend, and speak better in English. For information, contact program director Susan Bergstrom at 941-955-0421 or sbergstrom@sarasotaliteracy.org.

