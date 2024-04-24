SAFB: Watch social media for any weather impact on big air show

The Public Affairs Office at Sheppard Air Force Base advises people to watch the base's social media posts early Saturday to see if there are any changes to the Guardians of Freedom air show.

The base's Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/SheppardAirForceBase.

The Storm Prediction Center has indicated thunderstorms, some severe, may move into the region on Saturday. An area of enhanced risk extends from Wichita Falls into Oklahoma.

Max Unger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, said rain and thunderstorms may be present in the Wichita Falls area in the morning Saturday and become more scattered into the afternoon.

He said some of the storms in the afternoon may become severe. The SPC warns "any supercells within this regime could become tornadic."

Unger said the forecast will become more refined as the day grows closer. The chance of thunderstorms are in the Wichita Falls forecast Wednesday through Sunday morning.

Sunday's weather may be more favorable to the second day of the show. Unger said most of the storms and rain will move off to the east.

The air show is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A highlight will be performances by the Air Force Thunderbirds. Other acts include Air Combat Command F-35 Lightning demonstrations, the Golden Knights Jump Team, USAF Special Tactics with Jump demonstrations and with Helo and escorts USAF Special Tactics Fast Rope demonstrations.

Static aircraft displays will also be on display.

The public may enter the base through the Missile Road gate, and there is no fee for attending the show or parking. This is the first air show at Sheppard in five years.

