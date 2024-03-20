Sadiq Khan told to get a grip on women’s safety in London

A campaigner has said that it is time women “got taken seriously” in London, after Sadiq Khan insisted that the capital was the safest “global city”.

Georgie Clarke, 31, was sexually harassed on the London Underground three years ago, and has since worked to highlight the issue of women’s safety in the capital.

She rejected the London Mayor’s claims at the launch of his mayoral campaign earlier this week that London was the “safest city” out of the likes of Paris, Madrid and Barcelona.

Ms Clarke told the Telegraph: “London doesn’t feel safer for women. We make up 50 per cent of this city. It’s time we got taken seriously.”

It comes after the campaigner backed Tory mayoral hopeful Susan Hall’s women’s safety plan, saying that she had been “ignored” by the current mayor.

Three years after the murder of Sarah Everard, Ms Hall announced a raft of measures to improve women’s safety across the capital if she were elected in May, including the appointment of a women’s commissioner to City Hall.

‘I have tried to reach out to him but have been ignored’

The London Mayor said at the launch of his campaign for a third consecutive term in office: “You compare London to any global city and we are the safest city.

“Look at research done by University College London. Comparing London when it comes to homicide: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, Berlin, Madrid, Barcelona, Paris. Don’t take my word for it, look at the research done by UCL, we’re safer than those global cities.”

He insisted, however, that he was not “complacent” on the issue, saying that this year presented the “maximum opportunity” to crack down on crime should Sir Keir Starmer enter Downing Street and Yvette Cooper become Home Secretary.

Ms Clarke, an influencer, said that she had hundreds of thousands of women contact her after she spoke about her experience of sexual harassment on the BBC, and that she had tried to reach out to Mr Khan on the issue of women’s safety.

She told the Telegraph: “I have tried to reach out to him many times and I have been ignored.

“It’s not been seen, it’s not been heard. I’ve tried, tried, tried, tried and attempted contact to make change, to say what’s going on, to bridge that gap between the Mayor of London and the community of women as a voice and I have never been allowed that.”

When asked whether she believed London was a safe place for women, she said: “I speak from experience from every woman in my life [who] would agree that London is not a safe city for women.”

Georgie Clarke says Sadiq Khan needs to improve his policies when it comes to women's safety - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

According to the police recorded crime data, the rate of sexual offences in London has soared from 16,161 in 2015-16 to 24,853 between July 2022 to June 2023. This is a slight dip from the high of 25,493 the previous year.

Among proposals put forward by Ms Hall are a boost in spending on women’s safe spaces and speeding up the rollout of CCTV on tube carriages.

The Tory mayoral hopeful would also appoint a women’s commissioner for London, tasked with working with Londoners to develop a “fully fledged” women’s safety strategy.

Meanwhile, Mr Khan has proposed a trial of “women’s safety audits” at five locations in London in the weeks following the mayoral election in May.

As part of the initiative, women will share their “lived experiences” of travelling around London to influence decisions on how transport infrastructure is designed, and local police plans.

A Labour spokesman said that Mr Khan had invested a “record” £163 million on tackling violence against women and girls in London. They added that cuts to the Metropolitan Police under the Conservative Government had had a “devastating impact on the services that keep women safe”.