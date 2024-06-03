Sade Robinson's family files wrongful death suit against homicide suspect Maxwell Anderson

The family of slain college student Sade Robinson has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Maxwell Anderson, the Milwaukee man who is charged with killing and dismembering her during a first date.

In a 30-page petition filed Monday in Milwaukee, Robinson's estate and her mother, Sheena Scarbrough, are seeking damages from Anderson for emotional distress.

They also want the proceeds from the sale earlier this month of Anderson's house, and to bar him from profiting from the "notoriety earned from slaying Ms. Robinson and destroying her family," the lawsuit reads. The home sold in May for $195,000, according to a Wisconsin Department of Revenue online record.

"He knew or should have known that his actions would cause the death of Sade Robinson, and that as a direct result of his actions Sade Robinson would suffer immense pain and that her mother and sister would suffer in an indescribable way for the remainder of their lives at the loss of Sade Robinson and the visual site (sic) of seeing her bodies (sic) remains located over time in decaying decomposed pieces," Verona E. Swanigan, a Little Rock, Arkansas, attorney who is representing the Robinson family, wrote in the lawsuit.

Sade Carleena Robinson

Anderson, 33, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and arson in the April 2 death Robinson, 19. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The plaintiffs allege in the lawsuit Robinson was killed at Anderson's South 39th Street home. They said Anderson's family later went to the property and threw away items inside the residence, then moved forward with selling it in an effort "to conceal and hide evidence."

Details in the lawsuit concerning Robinson's disappearance and gruesome death largely mirrored those of a criminal complaint that was made public shortly after the first parts of her body emerged from the Lake Michigan shoreline in Cudahy.

DNA testing also was done on a severed arm that was found a shoreline in Waukegan, Illinois in mid-May. Results for that DNA test have not been shared publicly yet.

Without providing evidence, the lawsuit alleges a finger was found outside the property shortly after Anderson's home was sold. But authorities say that was not the case.

(Left) Sheena Scarbrough, mother of Sade Robinson, and (right) Carlos Robinson, father of Sade Robinson, hold doves to be release in memory Sade Robinson at her public memorial service on Friday May 10, 2024 at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wis.

Robinson's family alleged in the lawsuit Anderson has a history of violence that included a conviction for a 2019 battery/disorderly conduct charge. He was ordered to pay $7,414.92 in restitution in that matter.

Her family also argued Anderson has "stolen away their child's body, future achievements, enjoyment of life and beauty, while simultaneously destroying her mother, father, sisters (sic) right to enjoy her presence, engage in her support, rejoice in her graduation and future achievements, even properly grieve her death and bury her body."

Sheena Scarbrough, mother of Sade Robinson, is consoled by an individual as she arrives to the public memorial services for Sade Robinson on Friday May 10, 2024 at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wis.

Anthony D. Cotton, the Waukesha attorney who is representing Anderson in his criminal case, could not be reached for comment Monday. Attempts to reach Ian Vance-Curzan, the prosecutor in Anderson's homicide case, also were unsuccessful.

Anderson has been unable to post the $5 million bond for his release, and has remained in the jail since his April 4 arrest.

Anderson is due to be back in court Wednesday for a hearing in his criminal case. The hearing will focus on a request by Anderson for access to a laptop with discovery evidence loaded onto it.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Sade Robinson's family files civil suit against Maxwell Anderson