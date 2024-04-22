Saddlewood Elementary paraprofessional is Florida's School-Related Employee of the Year

A retired U.S. Army veteran and paraprofessional at Saddlewood Elementary School in Ocala has been named the Florida Department of Education’s School-Related Employee of the Year for 2024.

Edward Lanza, a former law enforcement officer, deputy chief with a New York volunteer fire department and Fortune 500 company project manager, was “selected from thousands of contenders“ statewide, according to a Marion County Public Schools press release issued Monday.

Lanza advanced to the statewide competition after he was named Marion County School-Related Employee in December, the press release states.

Florida’s 2024 School-Related Employee of the Year, Edward Lanza, poses with students Monday morning at Saddlewood Elementary School in Ocala.

His nomination for the county award was made by the school’s principal, Heather Lipira.

“(Lanza) listens to students and honors their humanity,” Lipira wrote in her nomination, the press release says.

Lanza works in the school’s media center, “resolves technical issues…oversees Chromebook distribution…and cultivates a culture of caring among the school’s 1,034 students,” the press release says.

The announcement was made Monday by FDOE Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., according to an FDOE release, also issued Monday.

Lanza, 74, a Vietnam War veteran, stated in a phone interview Monday that he enjoys working with the students as they resolve problems like skewed computer screens and other technical issues.

“They are wizards,” he said.

Lipira described Lanza as someone who exceeds “every expectation every single time” and stays late while giving “innovative solutions” to improve daily school operations, the MCPS press release indicates.

Lanza’s nomination led to him being named to the state level competition and county school officials surprised him with the top award today, the MCPS press release says.

The award includes a trophy and $10,000 cash prize from FDOE.

Statewide news: Florida gas prices remain high after 13-cent price hike early last week, AAA says

The MCPS press release says the last School-Related Employee of the Year from Marion County was Abel Garcia of Reddick-Collier Elementary in 2016.

According to the FDOE press release, Michael George of Atlantic Coast High School in Duval County was named statewide 2024 Principal of the Year and John Chaires of Palatka Junior-Senior High School in Putnam County was selected as 2024 Principal of the Year.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Congrats, Mr. Lanza! He's Florida's School-Related Employee of the Year