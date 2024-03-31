Saddle River exploring future options for its middle school students

SADDLE RIVER — Should they stay or should they go? The district is exploring whether or not to continue its middle school send-receive relationship with Ramsey.

The borough school board's long-range study concludes it is "feasible" to end the relationship with Ramsey, and it "would not result in a substantial negative financial impact on either of the districts."

The $78,000 95-page study by consultants of the Porzio Bromberg & Newman law firm was unveiled in condensed form at a special school board meeting.

LIstening to the feasibility study were Saddle River Board of Education members Kunai Bhatia, Evelyn Nissirios, Yasmin Elshami and Elizabeth Salazar.

The study will not affect the board's current negotiations for a new contract with Ramsey to receive its students in grades six through 12, which it has done for 25 years. Rather, the study is the first step in a long-term state-mandated process to consider ending the middle school part of the send-receive relationship. High school students would continue to have the unique option to attend Ramsey or Northern Highlands.

At issue is whether the district can realistically take back its middle school students and more effectively educate them in-house. This would be to align with Northern Highlands' curriculum and that of its three other grade school districts, since 90% of Saddle River's high school students (99 pupils) leave Ramsey after middle school to attend the Allendale regional high school.

Neither the report nor school officials are critical of Ramsey's performance. While standardized test scores reported in the study taken during and after COVID were somewhat higher for Saddle River students than Ramsey's, consultants advised variables such as in-class learning versus remote may have contributed to the differences.

Northern Highlands School Superintendent Scot Beckerman said in an email Friday that while there are "small differences" in its four participating districts' curriculum, "for the most part they attempt to keep their curriculum consistent so that when their students arrive at Northern Highlands in ninth grade, they are all prepared the same."

"Ramsey seems to be closely aligned enough for our Physics First approach since they do Algebra 1 in eighth grade. For us, that is the most important connection," Beckerman said. Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, and Upper Saddle River have formed the Quad Regional District with Northern Highlands to coordinate subjects and curriculums between grade school and high school, but do not formally consult with Ramsey or Saddle River.

Saddle River Mayor Albert Kurpis addresses the borough's Board of Education on its feasibility study.

The Saddle River board had invited the three Highlands grade school districts to participate in the study, presumably to see if any wanted to take on its middle school students. All three declined for unstated reasons, the general consensus being that the three districts are facing a space issue and did not want to make long-term commitments to another district. None responded to a request for comment.

Also in question is the impact on Saddle River's tax rate, the third lowest in Bergen County due to its minimal municipal services, private wells and septic systems, no public library, and no fire hydrants until 10 years ago.

About 20 residents attended the meeting, 10 asking questions about costs, on Thursday, just before the holiday weekend. Mayor Albert Kurpis called the attendance "a very small representation of the community."

"There are people who will just want to focus on what's best for the children, others will say, 'what's best for my taxes?'" Kurpis said. "I think we need to crowd-source this conversation and have more of a community-wide discussion before the board comes to a final decision."

Board president Emily Kaufman said the board had just received the report and needed more time to study its content.

Ramsey Board of Education President Laura Behrmann attended the meeting, but did not comment. In an email after the meeting, Behrmann said: "We need to review the report and determine what we ultimately feel is in the best interests of the students before taking a position on this issue."

There was no vote or statement of plans for future meetings.

