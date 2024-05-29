'It's sad': Survivors of bus crash that killed 8 farmworkers return to site

A modified school bus, similar to the one that overturned two week ago, killing eight farmworkers, pulled off the side of the road Tuesday night approximately 100 yards from the crash site on west State Road 40.

Eight men got off the bus, which is white with red stripes, red wheels and red fenders. They slowly approached a memorial dedicated to the ones who died.

One of the men had his right leg heavily bandaged and was sitting in a wheelchair. Rigoberto Gregorio Vazquez, 30, from Queretaro, Mexico, stared at a white sign that says "Jesus Saves."

A week ago, the site was filled with huge crosses, flowers, candles, Mexican flags, colorful paintings and other images honoring the eight workers who died. Now, aside from the white sign, only several candles and flowers are left. All the artifacts and mementos have disappeared, with no one knowing where they went.

Through translator Jacqueline Flores, Vazquez said "it's sad," making reference to the ones who died while going to work.

Vazquez and his colleagues gathered late Tuesday afternoon for a vigil for the eight who lost their lives on May 14 when the bus they were traveling in was sideswiped by an older model pickup truck on the two-lane roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said seven of the 53 workers died at the scene. The eighth died at a local hospital. Dozens like Vazquez were transported to various hospitals in Ocala and Gainesville.

Authorities said the bus was heading west when the pickup truck, traveling in the opposite direction, crossed into the bus' path, hitting it.

The truck's driver, Bryan Mclean Howard, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later arrested. Howard told investigators he smoked marijuana oil and took prescription pills the night before the crash. He said he was on his way to an Ocala methadone clinic when the crash occurred, according to the arrest affidavit.

The Dunnellon man told FHP officials he doesn't remember anything about the crash. He said when he got out of the truck, someone told him he was involved in a crash with a bus.

Howard, 41, is charged with eight counts of DUI manslaughter and 11 counts of DUI with serious bodily injury. He is being held without bail at the Marion County Jail.

During Tuesday's 10-minute service, the Rev. Father Zbigniew Stradomski, one of two associate pastors at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Ocala, read aloud a passage from the Gospel of Luke. The message was to be prepared to meet the Lord.

At the conclusion of the service, Stradomski said in English: "I try to give them hope. All are suffering and I blessed them, leaving them with hope, love and faith."

Reina Mendez said those who came with Vazquez were too traumatized to talk. She said they've not returned to work because they're injured.

Flores, whose 11-year-old daughter, Guisela, was by her side, said the men at the vigil were afraid to go on the bus because it reminded them of the crash.

On the day of the crash, the workers had left a hotel in Gainesville, where they had been staying, and were on their way to Cannon Farms. The workers had their work visas.

Vazquez arrived May 5 from Mexico and started work on May 9. He said they picked and packed watermelons at Cannon Farms. Vazquez said their work day started between 8 and 9 a.m. and finished between 9 and 10 p.m. Troopers said the crash took place shortly after 6:30 a.m. Mendez said the season usually lasts four to six weeks.

Speaking through Flores, Vazquez said he was sitting near the front of the bus and was asleep. He said he was awakened when the bus driver yelled that somebody was in front of him.

Vazquez said he tried holding on. He said the bus swerved, hit a tree, and then "they all start falling on each other."

He said he did not know his leg was broken until he realized he could not stand up. Vazquez said he spent five days at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

The crash is especially painful for Vazquez, who lost his brother-in-law, 24-year-old Santiago Benito Jesus, and neighbor, Isaias Mirfinda Pascal, 21.

