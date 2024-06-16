‘Sad’: Residents, council members speak out after Akron mayor cancels large weekend events

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron residents and even some elected officials are unhappy after Mayor Shammas Malik made the difficult decision to cancel all events on city property this weekend. A move, he said, to prevent any potential violent acts.

The decision to cancel was primed by a letter signed by eight Akron City Council members expressing grave concern for Juneteenth celebrations.

“I can only imagine the frustration of the organizers,” Mayor Malik said. “But when I get a letter like what I received, I have to take that seriously.”

In total, 11 weekend events were canceled. The top reason being the mass shooting on June 2 where 28 people were shot or grazed and one man died from his injuries. No one has been arrested yet and the investigation continues.

The mayor and Akron Police Department said no credible threats were made against any event this weekend, but still the decision to cancel was made from an abundance of caution.

“Certainly, this is a tense moment for the city,” Malik said. “No one would deny that. But we have to make judgment calls and we all have a responsibility to exercise our judgment.”’

Parents at Joy Park in Akron told Fox 8 they were surprised to see so many events scrapped. One father in particular thinks it’s living in fear.

“I think it’s sad, especially this time of year with the kids being out of school,” Allen Aur said. “They need something to do. They need things that, you know, occupy their attention.”

Councilman-at-Large Eric Garrett Sr. also disagrees with the decision to cancel events and celebrations. In a press release Garrett said in part:

“Safety and security are paramount concerns, but decisions to cancel events must be balanced with accurate and credible information. The absence of a substantiated threat should not overshadow the importance of commemorating Juneteenth and promoting cultural understanding.”

Mayor Malik said the city of Akron will have its annual Juneteenth celebration on Wednesday, but it will be indoors with metal detectors for added levels of safety.

Malik said it’s important for residents to gather safely, but with the majority of council concerned about potential copycats or retaliatory shooting in an already traumatized community.

“We have events that are going to go on across this whole summer and we are absolutely going to work to make sure this is not the normal.”

Those eight Council members released an additional statement clarifying that its goal of the letter was not to ask for events to be canceled, but rather spotlight the need for more police staffing at public events with high levels of attendees.

The Akron Police Department said it felt confident in its plan to carry out these events heading into the weekend, adding that staffing levels would be adequate.

Mayor Malik also offered to make organizers “whole,” as for any potential financial losses due to the canceled events, but there was no direct answer of how that funding would be distributed or determined at the press conference.



