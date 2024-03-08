‘A sacrificial servant:’ Slain Independence police officer Cody Allen mourned

Photos blinked across screens, documenting Independence police officer Cody Allen’s life, which was cut short last week: A young boy beamed in a youth football jersey, a grown man smiled on a joy-filled wedding day, a father held his two young children. Here in the family Flintstones costume, there in the quiet moments with fellow officers.

Hundreds of fellow law enforcement officers and community members, family and friends filed below the photos, past Allen’s casket Thursday afternoon into the evening at the Community of Christ church campus in Independence. Shortly after the visitation was scheduled to begin, a long line snaked out through the church’s auditorium.

Mourners filed past tables laden with memories: photos of Allen with his wife and their two young children, an Odessa High School wrestling singlet and headgear, a football jersey, mementos memorializing Allen’s career in law enforcement. Loved ones were left with tears and memories.

“He was an outgoing person,” said Allen’s uncle, Gilbert Williams, reflecting. “He enjoyed life.”

“He was a helper,” said Allen’s aunt, Margaret Williams. “He’d do anything for anybody.”

A U.S. flag is displayed in tribute to fallen Independence police officer Cody Allen during a visitation at Community of Christ Auditorium on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Independence. Allen, 35, a husband and father of two children, was shot and killed last Thursday during an eviction.

Allen, 35, and Drexel Mack, 41, a civil process server for Jackson County Circuit Court, were fatally shot Feb. 29 during an eviction in northeast Independence. Two other police officers were also wounded in the incident.

Larry Acree, 69, a resident of the home where the eviction was taking place, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, accused of firing the shots that killed Allen and Mack. Acree lost his home over back taxes, court records show.

Allen is survived by his wife, Danyel, and their two children. A 2007 graduate of Odessa High, Allen began his law enforcement career with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office before moving to the Grandview Police Department in 2010, according to an obituary. He worked there for six years before joining the Independence Police Department in 2017.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, left, embraces a police officer after attending a visitation for fallen Independence police officer Cody Allen, 35, at Community of Christ on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Independence. Allen, a husband and father of two children, was shot and killed last Thursday during an eviction in Independence.

“Cody will be remembered as a passionate devoted father and husband,” the obituary said. “A compassionate, protective brother. And a son that will never be forgotten. His family, friends, fellow officers and community have lost a sacrificial servant who will be greatly missed.”

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, also at Community of Christ church.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is seen leaving a visitation for fallen Independence police officer Cody Allen at Community of Christ Auditorium on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Independence. Allen, 35, a husband and father of two children, was shot and killed last Thursday during an eviction in Independence.

The Star’s Bob Cronkleton contributed reporting.