Sacred Heart Cathedral receives $300 from Pay It Forward Campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Sacred Heart Cathedral is the newest recipient of $300 through the KLST Pay It Forward campaign sponsored by Carpet Tech.

Johnny Garza shared with KLST’s Senora Scott that a three-year-long process of refurbishing or replacing the beautiful stained glass windows that are located within the cathedral has been ongoing. Once the decision was made to have them refurbished, the windows were taken down and sent off.

“A year ago this time they took the windows away and they took them to Minnesota to get them redone,” Garza said.

The stained glass windows will make their return to their spots in the cathedral during the second and third week of June.

This process began with the decision on wether the windows would be replaced or refurbished. Garza told Scott that replacing the windows would cost $1 million whereas having them refurbished would cost $50,000.

“So our big fundraiser is to be able to raise the money for these windows,” said Garza.

On behalf of KLST and Carpet Tech, Scott awarded Garza and the Sacred Heart Cathedral with $300 to help with the funds of this project.

“We want to thank you for all you do for the community,” Scott said.

If you know someone who deserves a little help from the KLST Pay it Forward Campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech, keep a lookout for Senora Scott — she’ll be holding the “KLST Pay it Forward” sign — and let her know why that person should get that week’s award.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.