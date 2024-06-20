Sacramento weather is heating up again. When will 100-degree temperatures return?

The Sacramento area is heating up again this weekend, according to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast.

The agency is anticipating widespread moderate heat risk to return to the Sacramento area starting Friday, with high temperatures soaring into the triple digits on Saturday.

Parts of the Sierra Nevada foothills and Central Valley may see major heat risk, the agency said via social media.

Widespread Moderate HeatRisk returns this Friday & through the weekend, with some areas of Major HeatRisk in the foothills & locally in the Valley on Saturday. Temps will reach into the triple digits this Saturday. Stay cool & hydrated this weekend, & practice heat safety! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qcLUevDz05 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 20, 2024

What does a heat risk mean?

According to the weather service, a moderate heat risk is when high temperatures can affect people sensitive to heat, especially individuals who do not have adequate hydration or cooling.

The agency advises people to stay in a cool place.

A major heat risk is when there is widespread possibility of heat-related effects, such as illness, for those who don’t have effective cooling or hydration.

National Weather Service issues heat advisory

Triple-digit temperatures are expected on Saturday in the Sacramento area, resulting in the weather service issuing a heat advisory.

The advisory lasts from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and spans the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, including Stockton, Modesto, Chico and Redding.

High temperatures are expected to range from 100 to 105 degrees, according to the advisory, with lows hitting the mid-60s to 70s.

The weather service said the foothills and northern and central Sacramento Valley may experience the warmest lows in the region this weekend.

The agency recommends that people stay hydrated and inside air-conditioned rooms. Individuals should also stay out of the sun from 3 to 7 p.m., and check on loved ones.

We've issued a Heat Advisory, which will go into effect from 11 AM to 8 PM this Saturday, June 22, 2024. Temperatures in the Valley & foothills will get into the triple digits with little relief from night time temperatures. Be sure to practice heat safety! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vt78T1hZLs — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 20, 2024

What’s the weekend forecast for Sacramento?

On Friday, Sacramento will see a high temperature around 98 degrees and a low temperature near 63 degrees, according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast.

Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, with a high near 102 and a low near 63.

On Sunday, the high is forecast to be around 95, with an overnight low near 59.

Hot weather is expected to continue early next week, according to the forecast.

The forecast for the Sacramento area calls for high temperatures in the mid-90s on Monday through Wednesday.

