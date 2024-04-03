Sacramento weather could kick your allergies into high gear. Here’s the pollen forecast

Itchy eyes, Stuffy nose. Scratchy throat.

If that sounds familiar, you may be one of the many Sacramento residents currently suffering from seasonal allergies.

The rain and wind headed to the region likely won’t help your symptoms.

Dr. NaYoung Kim, the chief of allergy and immunology for Kaiser Permanente Sacramento and Roseville, said environmental factors such as rain, wind and the sun can trigger your allergies.

In Sacramento, we are a valley ... so things grow really well,” she told The Sacramento Bee via phone in March. “The things grow really well and they blow around.”

The result? Your allergies get “particularly bad,” she added.

What is the pollen count in Sacramento?

Pollen levels in Sacramento were “near seasonal peak” as of Wednesday, as the city sat at a medium-to-high level on the pollen index of allergy forecasting website Pollen.com.

Most of the state was also in the medium-high range, with a sliver of the Sacramento Valley and a large portion of Southern California in the high index.

Pollen levels range from zero (low) to 12 (high).

On Monday, Sacramento was at 9.3 out of 12, a medium-to-high level on the pollen index.

“Based on past pollen counts and expected weather conditions, pollen levels for Wednesday will remain stable in the high range,” Pollen.com states

People allergic to oak, alder and juniper trees could benefit from taking allergy medication and keeping their windows closed.

Other tips include washing your hair and clothes, and limiting your time outside. Dog owners could benefit from increasing the frequency of their animals’ baths.

Pollen levels are forecast to dip to a low-medium level between Thursday and Friday in Sacramento as gloomy weather returns.

What’s in the weather forecast?

On Wednesday, Sacramento residents can expect increasing cloud coverage with winds of 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature will be near 69 degrees.

By nighttime, there’s a 20% chance that showers could move into the area with wind speeds similar to the previous day, the weather service said. The temperature will drop to 43 degrees.

On Thursday, the chance of rain increases to 50% with partly sunny conditions and a high near 54 degrees. The temperature will drop to 41 degrees by nightfall as isolated thunderstorms move in.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible tomorrow & Thursday during the afternoons-evenings, with the best chances being across the northern Sacramento Valley tomorrow.



Impacts possible:

️Lightning

️Gusty winds

️Brief, heavy rain

️Small hail

️Funnel clouds#CAwx pic.twitter.com/fJKSa70ed1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 2, 2024

The weather is forecast to dry up on Friday with a high of 56 degrees.

Err on the side of caution if your weekend plans include being outdoors.

Medium to medium-high pollen counts return on Saturday (6.7) and Sunday (8.1), Pollen.com said.

