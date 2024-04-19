Sacramento transit system offering free rides across all systems for Earth Day

(FOX40.COM) — In 1970, the first Earth Day was held, giving birth to a new movement that saw about 20 million people prioritize taking care of the planet by taking to the streets of the communities and protesting environmental ignorance.

Fast-forward to 2024 and Earth Day is now recognized as the largest annual civic event on the planet, and to ensure that it’s doing something to protect the earth on the internationally recognized day, Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) is offering free rides across all its transportation systems.

“To do our part and encourage residents to go green, SacRT is offering free rides on fixed-route buses, light rail, and SacRT GO paratransit services. No flyer is needed, just board and enjoy your trip!” the agency said on its website.

SacRT adds that on Sunday, the Environmental Council of Sacramento will host its annual Build Green event in Southside Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. SacRT will also be providing free rides to this event, but a flyer must be presented to gain free access.

What is Earth Day?

Earth Day is an international event held annually on April 22 to support environmental protection.

EarthDay.org, the nonprofit that held the first Earth Day event in 1970, said Earth Day is a reminder of the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability. The organization adds that its theme for Earth Day 2024 is “Planet vs. Plastics.”

“For Earth Day 2024 on April 22nd, EARTHDAY.ORG is unwavering in our commitment to end plastics for the sake of human and planetary health, demanding a 60% reduction in the production of ALL plastics by 2040,” the nonprofit said. “Let’s unite in our efforts to protect the Earth today and for generations to come…together, we can make a meaningful impact and create a more sustainable world.”

California has attempted to address the use of plastics in the state before, with the most recent attempt coming on Feb. 8 when Senator Catherine Blakespear proposed a bill that would ban all plastic shopping bags in 2026.

“We are literally choking our planet with plastic waste,” Blakespear said on Feb. 8 during a news conference at California’s Capitol.

California’s Ocean Protection Council adds that as of 2015, California communities are estimated to spend more than $428 million annually to clean up and control plastic pollution, showing the economic impact that eliminating plastic could have on the state and its environment.

