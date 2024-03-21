Sacramento temps are about to plummet as rain moves into region. How much will we get?

The official start of spring means more showers for Northern California.

Another storm system is expected to roll into the Sacramento area this weekend, bringing rain, snow and a drop in temperatures.

“Light to moderate rain is expected this Friday through Sunday,” the National Weather Service posted Thursday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here’s what’s in store for the capital region.

Here comes the rain again...️



Light to moderate rain is expected this Friday through Sunday, with heaviest rain occurring in the foothills and northern Sacramento Valley. Roads will be slick, so leave a little extra time for any travel! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ooj8liId3U — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 21, 2024

What’s in the weather forecast for Sacramento?

Rain will begin on Friday and continue through Sunday, with the heaviest rainfall expected in the foothills and northern Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast.

“We’re expecting light to moderate rain with only minor impacts in the valley,” said Sara Purdue, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Sacramento office.

On Friday, there will be a 30% of rain after 11 a.m. with less than of a tenth of an inch predicted to fall in downtown Sacramento.

Rainfall will become heavier overnight on Friday, according to the weather service.

The high temperature will be 68 degrees on Friday, and the overnight low temperature will be 48 degrees.

Showers will continue Saturday with a possibility of thunderstorms, according to the weather service. The temperature will reach a high of 59 degrees before dipping to 46 degrees.

Downtown Sacramento can expect anywhere from an inch to an inch and half of rain, Purdue said.

On Sunday, there is the possibility of light rain in the morning, but the day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 64 degrees and a low of 45 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 61 degrees and a low of 48 degrees.

The weather service is also predicting partly sunny skies on Tuesday with a high of 65 and a low of 50.

On Wednesday, another storm system is expected to come into the region.

“That’s a little far out right now,” Purdue said, “but there is potential for rain and snow in mid next week.”

The high will be at 64 degrees on Wednesday, according to the forecast.

Did someone call for spring snow? ️



We're expecting periods of moderate snowfall Friday into Sunday in the Sierra and southern Cascades. Heaviest snow is expected overnight Friday into Saturday. Impacts will include travel delays, slick roads, and chain controls. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3yRLs0KhiT — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 21, 2024

Will there be snow in Tahoe?

In a Thursday morning post on X, the weather service said it’s expecting “periods of moderate snowfall” Friday into Sunday in the Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades.

The heaviest periods of snow are expected overnight Friday and Saturday, the weather service said.

Snow is expected mostly in areas above 5,000 feet, said Purdue.

Weather officials are urging motorists to exercise caution when traveling up the mountain.

Will Northern California see more rain this spring?

Purdue said it’s unclear whether this storm signals the end of the rainy season for the Sacramento region.

“Some years we have a fairly dry spring,” she said. “Some years we have a fairly wet spring, like last year.”

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.