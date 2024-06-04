Sacramento teens crash stolen vehicle into pedestrian mom with child, deputies say

(FOX40.COM) — Two teenagers were arrested after they allegedly fled from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle and hit a mother who was walking across a street with a child.

At around 5 p.m. on Monday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they located a stolen vehicle and were led by a 16-year-old boy on a high-speed chase through North Highlands. The teen had another 16-year-old in the passenger seat.

“These aren’t kids that are on their way to Bible study,” said Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Amar Gandhi. “These are gang members, these are criminals, these guys are up to no good.”

Ghandhi said as the stolen vehicle came across an intersection, they struck another vehicle and a pedestrian woman who suffered serious injuries.

After the crash and a foot chase, deputies said a gun was recovered and the teens were arrested and taken into custody.

