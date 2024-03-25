Sacramento’s tallest building would not make list of top 100 tallest buildings in California

(FOX40.COM) — When people think of skyscrapers or tremendous skylines, Sacramento probably doesn’t jump to the front of most minds, and the lack of tall buildings in the city could be the primary reason for that.

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), founded in 1969, is an organization best known for its role as the “arbiter of tall building height and the global authority that bestows titles such as ‘The World’s Tallest Building,'” according to its website.

Three women have served as mayor of Sacramento in the city’s history

In its rankings, the CTBUH said these are the top 10 tallest buildings in Sacramento.

The Wells Fargo Center, located at 400 Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, is Sacramento’s tallest building and was completed in 1992. However, compared to other skyscrapers in California, the Wells Fargo Center wouldn’t even crack the list of the top 100 tallest buildings in the state.

The tallest building in California is the Wilshire Grand Center, which stands at a whopping 1,100 feet tall in Los Angeles. For reference, that’s taller than two-and-a-half Wells Fargo Center buildings stacked on top of one another. The building is also the 15th tallest in the United States.

Here’s what State Farm customers should do if their policy isn’t renewed

The next tallest building in the Golden State is in San Francisco, Salesforce Tower, sometimes called the Transbay Tower. Completed in 2018, the tower is 1,070 feet tall and is the 17th tallest building in the country, good enough for about two-and-a-quarter Wells Fargo Center’s.

Here are the rest of the rankings for California’s top 10 tallest buildings.

California city named one of the most polluted places in the US, air quality study finds

The Wells Fargo Center is listed as the 105th tallest building in California, while Sacramento’s US Bank Tower is ranked as the 126th tallest building in the state.

The One America Plaza, located in San Diego, is the tallest building in California outside of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.