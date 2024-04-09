Sacramento State student, 23, reported missing in Southern California, police and family say

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for residents’ help to find a 23-year-old Sacramento State student who went missing in Southern California last week.

Noelle Lynch was last seen about 5 p.m. Wednesday leaving an apartment building in the 900 block of East Redondo Boulevard in Inglewood, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

“She left without personal property and may or may not be able to identify herself,” police said.

Lynch has brown hair and blue eyes. She’s 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, green sweatpants with a military logo and white sneakers, authorities said

John Segale, a spokesperson for Lynch’s family, said she lives with her family in Granite Bay and left without notice to Los Angeles. Lynch is a Sacramento State student, a university spokesperson confirmed.

The family is concerned because she left without her medication, Segale said. Her phone was found at Los Angeles International Airport, Segale said.

Anyone with information about Lynch’s location is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours, residents should dial 877-527-3247.

Callers who seek to remain anonymous may call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.