Sacramento State will offer ‘guaranteed admission’ to Elk Grove Unified graduating seniors

Elk Grove Unified School District high school seniors are guaranteed admission to Sacramento State, the university announced.

University administrators said the institution’s pilot program of “guaranteed admissions” targets students who aren’t sure if they are eligible to attend college.

Sacramento State President Luke Wood said in a statement that the program is dedicated to serving students.

“Sacramento State is creating innovative initiatives to make sure students graduating from high school have a direct pathway to higher education,” Wood said. “I’m excited about this partnership with the Elk Grove school district and look forward to serving all of the students in the Sacramento region.”

According to Sac State, 2,200 students in the district, Northern California’s largest, have yet to complete an application to the university and are eligible based on their GPA and completed coursework.

Sac State said those eligible students and their parents were recently sent an email offering conditional admission for the fall semester.

The email encouraged EGUSD students to apply and shared information about the university’s avenues to pay for higher education including offering scholarships and financial aid from the state and federal government.

District superintendent Christopher Hoffman said he was grateful to Sacramento State for its efforts to extend district graduates a clear path to a college degree.

“Sac State’s commitment to accessible education is truly exceptional and will help shape brighter futures for all our students,” Hoffman said.

Brian Henley, Sac State’s admissions director, said that the university plans to offer guaranteed admission to districts in the capital region soon.

“Elk Grove is our largest feeder district, so it made sense to start with them,” Henley said.

Ten percent of Elk Grove Unified’s nearly 63,000 students are African American, and 58% of all students within the district are considered socioeconomically disadvantaged, according to the district.

“Sacramento State is committed to serving the students in this area,” Henley said. “We know that students from first-generation and traditionally underrepresented backgrounds and their parents may not be aware of all of the higher education opportunities available to them.”

The effort comes as Wood and other school officials launch new initiatives for minority students, such as the Black Honors College, one piece of the California State University’s effort to boost African American student enrollment, graduation and success across its 23 campuses.

More Black and African American students — nearly 2,000 — study at California State University, Sacramento, than at any campus in the 23-campus state university system, Wood said in launching the program in February. The college, open to all students, begins its first classes in the fall.

Students can submit an application online, or by clicking on one of the links in their email sent from the university.

The deadline to apply for fall semester is May 1.