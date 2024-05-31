Sacramento’s Southside Park Pool could reopen this summer. When do renovations start?

Sacramento’s Southside Park Pool will get the money it needs to reopen after sitting empty for the last two summers.

On Tuesday, Sacramento City Council approved a roughly $600,000 contract to repair the community pool at 2107 Sixth St. under Adams Pool Specialties.

Construction starts in June and staff will “work diligently to ensure the work progresses as quickly and efficiently as possible,” city spokeswoman Gabby Miller wrote Thursday in an email.

There’s no anticipated opening date, she added, though the city anticipates sometime this season.

The pool’s current fiberglass finish has “deterred beyond its useful life,” posing health risks to swimmers, according to a city council report.

The contractor is expected to install new tiles, pool and depth markings, rope anchors, covers and wall inlets, a device to direct water flow.

A white plaster finish will be installed to “ensure safety and functionality.”

What was the hold-up?

The city closed the Southside Park Pool in the summer of 2022 to replace its fiberglass lining after swimmers broke out in rashes.

The fix wasn’t immediate because construction costs on other projects were higher than anticipated, according to a previous Sacramento Bee story.

Roughly one year ago, Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, announced that $500,000 was pulled from California’s budget to complete renovations and reopen the pool this summer.

When will Sacramento’s Southside Park Pool reopen?

The city said the pool is slated to reopen this summer but there is no anticipated opening date.

Miller said the “opening date will be announced to the public as soon as that can be confirmed.”

The nearest community pool, Clunie Pool at 601 Alhambra Blvd., is 3.5 miles away or a roughly 43-minute bus ride from Southside Park.

The city operates 12 community pools, four shallow pools for children and an aquatic complex. The list includes McClatchy Park Pool in Oak Park and the new North Natomas Aquatics Complex.

