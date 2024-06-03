Sacramento shooting leaves man dead, police say

(FOX40.COM) — A man died on Sunday evening after a shooting took place in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in near the Oak Park area on 33rd Street around 7 p.m.

Sacramento police officers said they received a call about the shooting and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where would later be declared dead by medical staff.

The incident is under investigation and no suspect information has been released at this time.

Police said the area where the shooting took place is cordoned off and those who normally drive through the area should seek a different route.

