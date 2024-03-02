Sacramento sees second-warmest winter in recorded history

(FOX40.COM) — The weather in Sacramento recently made history as the second-warmest winter recorded in the area since 1941, according to FOX40 chief meteorologist, Adam Epstein.

While the 2023-2024 winter season may have felt wetter and colder than usual for many Northern California residents, meteorologist data shows that this year was actually warmer than most years.

Temperature records go as far back as 1941 and the top 10 warmest winters over the years range from an average of 49.8 degrees to 53 degrees. Sacramento’s 2024 winter months (Dec. – Feb.) temperature was recorded as 51.5 degrees.

The warmest temperature ever recorded in the valley was 53 degrees in 2014-2015.

