Will Sacramento see rain again this week? Here’s the latest forecast as we kick off April

Warm temperatures will kick off the month of April in Sacramento, but the balmy weather won’t last long, according to the National Weather Service.

A low pressure system is moving down the California coast, the service said on X, formerly called Twitter.

According to the weather service’s seven-day forecast, a chance of rain is in the future for the capitol city.

How much rain fell in Sacramento?

Most of the Sacramento area saw less than an inch of rain over the past 72 hours, from Friday to Monday morning, rain records show.

Sacramento International Airport received 0.33 inches of precipitation and Sacramento Executive Airport recorded 0.17 inches.

In the same period, the Rocklin area received 0.89 inches of rain, Fair Oaks recorded 0.74 inches and Elk Grove got 0.47 inches.

Nearby, Folsom received 1.05 inches of rain.

Overall, the Sacramento area has recorded a little over 15 inches of rain since Oct. 1, the start of the water year.

How much snow did Tahoe see?

The Tahoe area saw snow over the weekend.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory, located at Donner Pass, had recorded 8.7 inches of snow in the past 48 hours as of Sunday night.

The seven-day snowfall total was 28 inches.

Here's your high temperature forecast for the week! Things will start off warm, then cool off rapidly late week, as a cold, low pressure system moves down the coast. Maybe the weather is playing a delayed #AprilFools prank on us with the cool down? #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XEXpnTCxMn — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 1, 2024

What’s the weather forecast for Sacramento?

April will get a sunny start on Monday with a high temperature near 72 degrees and low temperature around 47 degrees, according to the forecast.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be sunny, too.

The high for Tuesday will be near 75 and the low will be near 50, the weather service said.

For Wednesday, the high is expected to be near 71 and the low will be around 43.

There’s a 20% chance of showers on Thursday after noon and at night. The high is expected to be near 58 and the low around 40.

It’ll be partly or mostly sunny Friday through Sunday, according to the weather service.

On Friday, the high will be s near 57 and the low near 43.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be near 61, with a low around 42 on Saturday night.

