Sacramento school board approves plan for make-up days, now needs state approval

(FOX40.COM) — On Thursday, the Sacramento City Unified School Board approved an application for a make-up plan to account for the eight days lost during a teachers’ strike from a few years ago.

The plan, which seeks to get kids back in classrooms by August 19, now moves to the state government for approval.

Nikki Malevsky, the president of the Sacramento City Teachers Association, said no schools were kept open during the teachers’ strike in March of the 2021-2022 school year.

“We were looking for more competitive wages, more services, lower class sizes, and support for our kids,” Malevsky said.

Teachers eventually returned to their classrooms and the two sides reached a new agreement this February, but California’s Board of Education isn’t forgiving that time missed.

“When you miss those minutes and you don’t make them up in the year that it occurred, they double penalize you and you need to make it up double over the next two years.”

If the time isn’t made up, the school district will be asked to pay a $47 million fine.

The Sac City Unified School District chose not to speak Thursday but says it plans to reduce class sizes and invest $55 million to increase staff and improve student services after agreeing with teachers to return on August 19.

If the state approves the plan after May 15, the 16 make-up days will be shifted to the following two school years.

