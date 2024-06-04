Sacramento restaurants are offering cheap food via this app. Which eateries are on it?

A number of Sacramento-area restaurants and bakeries are offering heavily discounted foods via a popular smartphone app.

Too Good To Go, which advertises itself as “marketplace for surplus food,” aims to help reduce food waste by giving eateries a chance to sell their extra items for less.

Reddit users recently raved about the deals they’ve landed using the Too Good To Go app.

In a thread on Monday, Reddit user browniepoints5000 shared all the food they purchased from Posh Bakery in Sacramento for a total of $12: “six blueberry muffins, a dozen maple donuts, an assortment of sweets, a loaf of bread, rolls ... and 1.5 dozen bagels!”

Another Reddit user, Rick_Perrys_Ranch, said they tried out the app after learning about it on Reddit.

“I reserved a $10 bag of food” from 7-Eleven on Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road, they said. “Pickup was easy; (I) was in and out in less than a minute. I ended up with a chicken salad sandwich, and two ham/turkey/bacon club sandwiches. All in all, not bad for $10!”

Other Reddits reported using Too Good To Go to buy food from Donuts & Coffey, Bad Bakers, Roundhouse Deli and Ikea in Sacramento.

“Ikea is a GREAT deal,” Reddit user Hybrid_Johnny said, adding that they spent $7 for “almost two full meals plus a few desserts.”

“It sells out super fast though,” the poster added. “If you don’t have the app open and hit the button right when it goes live at 8:30 (a.m.), you’re not getting anything.”

How does Too Good To Go app work?

After downloading the Too Good To Go app and putting in your location, you can see which stores, coffee shops and restaurants have surplus food in your area.

Some places will indicate what items they are selling.

For example, Peet’s Coffee on 20th and J streets recently offered a bag of roasted whole-bean coffee for $5.67. It originally cost $17.

Other businesses only indicate that they have so-called “surprise bags,” filled with food items that were left over at the end of the day. Depending on the spot, there may be more details on the kinds of food you can expect.

Each business has its own designated pick-up times.

Once you find a place you’d like to buy from, you’ll need to reserve a pick-up order and pay from the app.

Which Sacramento restaurants sell surplus food?

A variety of Sacramento-area bakeries and restaurants are on the Too Good To Go app.

As of Tuesday morning, these were some places offering deals on surplus food:

Bad Bakers, 2101 Natomas Crossing Drive, Suite No. 150, in Sacramento, was offering a surprise bag with donuts and/or bread for $6. The original price, according to the app, was $18.

Barrio, 1188 35th Ave. in Sacramento, had a surprise bag featuring an assortment of sweet and savory baked items and/or coffee for $5, compared to $15 before the discount.

Halal Corner Market & Restaurant, 3025 West Capitol Ave. in West Sacramento, had a surprise bag for $8. The original value was$24. Although Too Good To Go didn’t offer details of what could be in the bag, the business generally sells Mediterranean food, according to Yelp.

He Brews Coffee & Tea Company, 1540 Jefferson Blvd. in West Sacramento, had a surprise bag for $9. It could include a sandwich, salad and other goodies prepared at the shop.

California Fish Grill, 2100 Arden Way in Sacramento, had a surprise bag that could include three side dishes or menu items, such as rice, kale slaw, clam chowder and roasted corn. Originally sold for $15, the bag cost $5 on the app.

Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters, 4749 Folsom Blvd. in East Sacramento coffee shop, was offering 12-ounce bags of natural-processed whole-bean specialty coffee. It was priced at $10.60 on the app. Originally, it cost $31.80.

