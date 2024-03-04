Sacramento-region casino is hiring for more than 100 open jobs. Here’s how to get one

Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Placer County is looking to fill more than 100 full and part-time jobs this month with on-the-spot interviews.

The casino and resort at 1200 Athens Ave. in Lincoln is seeking various professionals, according to a news release, from hospitality to healthcare. The list includes:

The casino is also looking for banquet housepersons, janitorial porters, cage cashiers, table games dealers, food servers and bussers, according to a news release.

Pay information is not available online for all jobs. As of Monday morning, casino representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Available jobs and their hourly wages are posted on the casino’s job listings page.

Full-time employees receive medical, dental and vision insurance, according to a news release.

Benefits also include one free meal per shift, free parking, free health and wellness counseling, select discounts, paid time off, life and long-term disability insurance, 401k match and tuition reimbursement.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort job fairs

Thunder Valley Casino Resort has lined up more than 10 job fairs this month with the first one held this past weekend.

Candidates should visit the casino’s employment center at 1200 Athens Ave. when their interested job sector is holding walk-in interviews.

Here’s the jobs fair schedule, according to a news release:

Housekeeping and internal maintenance

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5

Food and beverage

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6

Security

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 8

Table games

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12

Culinary

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13

Housekeeping and internal maintenance

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19

Food and beverage

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20

Security

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 22

Table games (experienced dealers)

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26

Culinary

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27

A completed online application is preferred before you arrive at the job fair.

Can I work at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln?

You must be at least 18 and pass a drug and background check to work at the casino resort, according to a news release.

Some roles require candidates to be at least 21.

As of Monday morning, Thunder Valley representatives were not available to comment on whether the casino will test for cannabis.

Candidates must be able to work both weekends and holidays.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.