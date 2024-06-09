Sacramento police find woman unconscious in midtown after possible assault

Sacramento police found a woman unconscious in midtown on Saturday night after she was potentially assaulted.

Police responded about 6:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of 17th Street after receiving reports of an unresponsive woman, said Officer Anthony Gamble.

Emergency responders transported the woman to an area hospital, where she remained in critical but stable condition as of Saturday night, Gamble said. Based on witness information, officers believe the woman was assaulted before police found her unconscious, he said.

“This is still really early, and our officers are investigating what occurred,” Gamble said.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the incident.