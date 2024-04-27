Sacramento Police attempting to negotiate surrender of man armed with knife

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is trying to negotiate the surrender of a man who is armed with a knife near the Oak Park and Tahoe Park neighborhoods.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, police took to social media to announce that a heavy police presence was on Stockton Boulevard and 2nd Avenue, adding that the area between 2nd Avenue and Y Street was closed due to the incident.

Police said the area should be avoided as their crisis negotiators attempt to speak with the man, who is “refusing to comply.”

“We have him contained as of right now,” police said. “Trying to get this person to surrender.”

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

