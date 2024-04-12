Sacramento police arrest teens suspected in light rail shooting which killed 1, injured 2

The Sacramento Police Department said Thursday its officers arrested two teenagers suspected in a East Sacramento light rail station shooting and carjacking last month which left one man dead and two others injured.

Officers had searched for 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys since gunfire broke out March 21 behind Sacramento State student housing, Wexler Apartments, at Sacramento Regional Transit’s University-65th Street light rail station. Police and campus police combed through Sacramento State and along the American River, a helicopter whirring above calling to be on the lookout for armed suspects.

After the shooting, the suspects are accused of stealing a car near the Dollar Tree on Folsom Boulevard, which is also behind the station. A car was later found abandoned at near a campus dorm, according to The Sacramento Bee’s previous reporting.

“Detectives in this case have been tirelessly conducting follow-up in this investigation,” police said in a statement posted on X.

Officers, with assistance from deputies of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, arrested the teenagers on suspicion of carjacking. Investigators will present the homicide charges to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, which will make a charging decision about trying the teens for homicide, according to police.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the fatal victim as Levell Murphy, 25. A man and woman were also shot and hospitalized.